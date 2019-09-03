Golf
The Hamilton boys and Corvallis girls each took a first-day lead at the Frenchtown Invite on Wednesday. The Hamilton boys shot a 313, just head of Whitefish which had 332 for second place while Frenchtown sat in third at 343. Hamilton's Tristan Hanson led the pack after the first day with a 71. On the girls side, Macee Greenwood led the Corvallis girls to the lead after shooting an opening-round 76. Corvallis as a team shot 370 while Whitefish was right behind at 373. Polson sits in third at 413. The tournament concludes on Thursday.
Bozeman's boys and girls both raced to first-day leads at the Butte Invitational at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course. Sentinel's boys sit in fifth place at the par-72 tournament and are led by Jaden Dennis who finished tied for 14th after the first day of play with an 84. Big Sky's boys are in ninth with Hayden Ellis shooting an 83 to sit in a tie for 10th. The tournament will also finish up on Thursday.