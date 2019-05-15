TENNIS
The Northwest A divisional tennis tournament got underway on Wednesday. The boys made it through the first two rounds Ronan's Dillon Pretty On Top advance through both rounds as did Neils Getts of Columbia Falls. Polson's Joe McDonald and Matt Hobbs also advance. Brendan Buls, Carver Gilman and Jayce Cripe also all advanced as did Libby's Ryker McElmurry.
The girls only got through the first round of the singles tournament. Maria Vizcay and Hannah Schweikert both advanced for Columbia Falls while Shea McGuinness and Sarah Kinzle each moved on for Polson. Gracie Smyley and Claire Carloss of Whitefish also advanced as did Marissa Wood and Jessika Jones of Libby.
LEGION BASEBALL
The Helena Senators topped the Missoula Mavericks 8-1 on Wednesday in Helena. Matt Krieger drove in two runs to lead the Senators. Missoula mustered only six hits and had six errors in the contest. Dane Fraser drove in the lone run for Missoula.