Wednesday's high school sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel boys basketball beats Helena High, qualifies for state

The top-ranked Missoula Sentinel Spartans are heading to the State AA boys basketball tournament.
The No. 1 seed Spartans toughed out a 49-40 home win over eighth-seeded Helena High (0-15) in a state play-in game Wednesday. It was the first game for Sentinel (14-1) after it lost its perfect season with a road loss to Butte on Saturday.
Sentinel senior Alex Germer scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first half as the Spartans built a 25-18 advantage. Fellow senior Tony Frohlich-Fair had seven of his 12 points in the second half, during which Sentinel held off the Bengals by outscoring them 24-22.
Kaden Huot poured in 13 points to lead Helena, while Austin Zeiler added nine points.
"Playoff basketball is tough," Sentinel first-year coach Jason Maki said. "Helena played very hard, and we didn't make a lot of shots but worked hard on (defense) and scrapped out the win. We are excited to get the win (and be) moving on. We know that everyone is 0-0 at state, so we have to go to work the next week and get ready."
Girls basketball
Loyola, Eureka, Thompson Falls and Anaconda all advanced to the semifinals of the Western B divisional tournament by winning their first-round games Wednesday in Eureka.
Loyola and Eureka will play in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while Thompson Falls and Anaconda will play in the other semifinal at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Deer Lodge and Bigfork will meet in a loser-out game, while St. Ignatius and Florence will face off in the other loser-out game.
Loyola rolled to a 54-35 win over Bigfork behind 17 points from Lani Walker. Natalie Clevenger added 11 points, while Brooke Twite and Kelsey Esh each chipped in eight points for the Breakers, who led 29-11 at the half. Emma Berreth led the Valkyries with 13 points, while Scout Nadeau added 12 points.
Eureka overcame a slow start to cruise to a 44-29 win over Deer Lodge as Kyla Bohne scored 14 points and Rhianna Hawkins added 11. The Lions outscored the Wardens 35-14 over the final three quarters after trailing 15-9 following the first quarter. Taryn Lamb led Deer Lodge with 10 points, while Courtney Boese scored nine.
Thompson Falls breezed to a 48-26 win over Florence as three players scored in double figures. Jody Detlaff dropped 12 points, Faith Frields added 11 and Megan Baxter had 10. Kolbi Wood and Kassidy Yeoman each scored seven points for the Falcons, who were outscored 23-8 in the second half.
St. Ignatius suffered a 66-32 loss to Anaconda. Kooper Page led the Bulldogs with nine points. The Copperheads got 14 points from Alyssa Peterson and 11 from Makena Patrick.
