Wednesday's high school sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel boys basketball beats Helena High, qualifies for state

The top-ranked Missoula Sentinel Spartans are heading to the State AA boys basketball tournament.

The No. 1 seed Spartans toughed out a 49-40 home win over eighth-seeded Helena High (0-15) in a state play-in game Wednesday. It was the first game for Sentinel (14-1) after it lost its perfect season with a road loss to Butte on Saturday.

Sentinel senior Alex Germer scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first half as the Spartans built a 25-18 advantage. Fellow senior Tony Frohlich-Fair had seven of his 12 points in the second half, during which Sentinel held off the Bengals by outscoring them 24-22.

Kaden Huot poured in 13 points to lead Helena, while Austin Zeiler added nine points.

"Playoff basketball is tough," Sentinel first-year coach Jason Maki said. "Helena played very hard, and we didn't make a lot of shots but worked hard on (defense) and scrapped out the win. We are excited to get the win (and be) moving on. We know that everyone is 0-0 at state, so we have to go to work the next week and get ready."

Girls basketball

Loyola, Eureka, Thompson Falls and Anaconda all advanced to the semifinals of the Western B divisional tournament by winning their first-round games Wednesday in Eureka.