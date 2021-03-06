Western Montana sports roundup: Florence boys claim Western B divisional title

Divisional basketball
Boys
Florence claimed the Western B championship with a 39-33 win over Deer Lodge Saturday in Eureka. The Falcons set the tone early by holding the Wardens scoreless in the first period. Deer Lodge returned the favor by holding the Falcons scoreless in the third period, but Florence still prevailed. Beau Neal led the Falcons with 14 points and Eli Pedersen added 13. Ozzie King led the Wardens with 15 points. Both teams will compete at state.
Thompson Falls secured a state berth with a 60-46 win over St. Ignatius in the third place game. The Blue Hawks took an 11-point halftime lead and nearly double it in the third quarter. Dante Micheli and Cody Burk each scored 15 points to lead Thompson Falls. Zoran LaFrombois led the Bulldogs with 13 points.
In a loser-out game, St. Ignatius ended Loyola's season, 55-36. LaFrombois poured in 24 points for the Bulldogs. Will Burns scored 15 for the Rams. Thompson Falls eliminated Bigfork, 58-52. Nathan Schraeder scored 18 points and Micheli added 14 for the Blue Hawks. Walker Fisher led the Vikings with 18 points.
Prep hockey
The Missoula Bruins earned a spot in the state championship game with a 4-0 win over Flathead in a Saturday afternoon semifinal. Daniel Jackson started the scoring in the second period on assists from Easton Leadbetter and Adam Jones. Zack Hangas added an unassisted goal and Lars Thorne-Thomsen made it 3-0 on an assist from Hangas. Ethan Elam added an empty net score in the third period. Goalie Kevin Moore made 34 saves. The championship game will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. in Bozeman. The Bruins beat host Bozeman to reach the semifinals, 3-1. Jones scored on an assist from Logan Stabnau in the first period. Jones scored again in the second period on an assist from Alex Neibauer. Stabnau scored an insurance goal in the third period on an assist from Leadbetter. Moore recorded 19 saves.
College softball
Montana split games Saturday in the UTEP Orange and Blue Classic in El Paso, Texas. The Grizzlies opened with a come-from-behind 5-4 win over Incarnate Word behind the bat of McKenna Tjaden and arm of Tristin Achenbach, then lost 14-13 to UTEP.
The latter matched the highest-scoring game in program history and set a new standard for scoring in a game that didn’t go to extra innings. Montana trailed UTEP 14-8 going into the top of the seventh and hadn’t scored by the time there were two outs. Then an RBI single, a three-run home run and a solo home run brought the Grizzlies within one before the final out came with the tying run at the plate.
Montana jumped out in front in both games, scoring five first-inning runs on Saturday. Against Incarnate Word, the Grizzlies led 2-0 after the first on a two-run single by Anna Toon. The Cardinals went up 4-2 in the fifth but Montana won it in the bottom of the sixth. Kendall Curtis singled to center to drive in Maygen McGrath, who had doubled, to make it 4-3. After a ground out for the second out, Tjaden came to the plate and worked the count full. Her home run to left-center scored Curtis and gave Montana a 5-4 lead.
It made a winner of Tristin Achenbach, who struck out 12 while throwing her second consecutive complete game. She would strike out 26 in three appearances in El Paso in 16 1/3 innings.
“Tristin is a workhorse and she’ll be a workhorse,” said UM coach Melanie Meuchel. “She had some good outings this weekend. She made strides toward who she wants to be on the mound.”
Men's tennis
Montana wrapped up its two-match trip to the Wasatch Front on Saturday with a 5-0 loss to the Utah Utes. The Griz fell to 3-6 after Saturday's loss and Friday's setback against BYU Friday afternoon in Provo.
Playing together in doubles for just the second time this season, Montana's Milo Benn and Ed Pudney built a 4-3 lead in their set over Utah's Flores/Krenn pair at No. 2.
The Grizzly pair held a 30-love edge in the last game when the doubles round was clinched for the Utes, with Chase Bartlett and Oisin Shaffrey falling 6-0 on court one and Moritz Stoeger and Guillermo Martin falling 6-1 on three.
In singles, Montana's bottom order lineup put the Griz in a position to pick up at least two wins, but the Utes earned straight-set victories on courts 1-4 to seal the home win, their second of the day after beating rival Utah State 4-0 earlier that morning at the Eccles Tennis Center.
Pontus Hallgren was the only Grizzly to win the opening set, dominating Utah's Chris Heck 6-1 on court five and leading 5-4 in the second when the match was called, missing four match points to leave the contest unfinished.
On court six, Martin rebounded from a 3-6 loss in the first set to win the second 6-4 when Utah clinched the match.