Western Montana sports roundup: Florence boys claim Western B divisional title

Montana jumped out in front in both games, scoring five first-inning runs on Saturday. Against Incarnate Word, the Grizzlies led 2-0 after the first on a two-run single by Anna Toon. The Cardinals went up 4-2 in the fifth but Montana won it in the bottom of the sixth. Kendall Curtis singled to center to drive in Maygen McGrath, who had doubled, to make it 4-3. After a ground out for the second out, Tjaden came to the plate and worked the count full. Her home run to left-center scored Curtis and gave Montana a 5-4 lead.

It made a winner of Tristin Achenbach, who struck out 12 while throwing her second consecutive complete game. She would strike out 26 in three appearances in El Paso in 16 1/3 innings.

“Tristin is a workhorse and she’ll be a workhorse,” said UM coach Melanie Meuchel. “She had some good outings this weekend. She made strides toward who she wants to be on the mound.”

Men's tennis

Montana wrapped up its two-match trip to the Wasatch Front on Saturday with a 5-0 loss to the Utah Utes. The Griz fell to 3-6 after Saturday's loss and Friday's setback against BYU Friday afternoon in Provo.

Playing together in doubles for just the second time this season, Montana's Milo Benn and Ed Pudney built a 4-3 lead in their set over Utah's Flores/Krenn pair at No. 2.