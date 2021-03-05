Western Montana sports roundup: Florence boys reach Western B final with win over Loyola

Divisional basketball
Boys
Florence earned a state berth and reached Saturday's Western B championship game with 59-50 win over Loyola Sacred Heart Friday in Eureka. Beau Neal racked up 29 points and Eli Pedersen added 12 for the Falcons. Will Burns scored 21 points for the Rams and Raef Konzen added 14. Florence will play Deer Lodge in the championship game after the Wardens beat Bigfork in a semifinal, 46-40. Ozzie King led Deer Lodge with 19 points. Isak Epperly scored 18 for the Vikings.
In loser-out action, St. Ignatius beat Anaconda Friday morning, 71-47. Zoran LaFrombois scored 21 points and Ross McPherson added 16 to lead the Bulldogs. Thompson Falls eliminated Eureka in a morning loser-out game, 71-61. Cody Burk scored 25 points and Ben Cooper added 20 to lead the Blue Hawks. Gavin Bates tallied 19 points and TJ Carr added 18 for the Lions.
Girls
Eureka earned a Western B divisional championship with a 64-50 win over Anaconda. Kyla Bohne led the state-bound Lions with 18 points.
Loyola (18-4) earned a state berth for the third straight year with a 51-36 win over Bigfork in the third place game in Western B divisionals in Eureka. Natalie Clevenger paced the Breakers with 15 points. Scout Nadeau scored 11 points for the Valkyries. Earlier in the day, Loyola ended Florence's season with a 56-33 win in a loser out game Friday morning. Clevenger scored 17 points to lead the Breakers. Trista Williams tallied eight points and Kylie Kovatch seven to pace the Falcons. Thompson Falls edged Bigfork in a loser-out game, 52-50. Megan Baxter led the Blue Hawks with 21 points. Emma Berreth scored a game-high 31 points for the Valkyries.
Prep hockey
The Missoula Bruins started the tournament with a 7-2 win over Butte. Adam Jones scored a pair of goals and five others got into the act, including Simon Wilson, Alex Neibauer, Connor Hangas, Elijah Schwartz, and Lars Thorne-Thomsen. Goalie Quinn Heggen made 16 saves.
State swimming
Records fell Friday as the Class AA swimmers competed at the 2021 state swim meet in Great Falls. Bozeman Gallatin freshman Julia Huffmaster made a splash when she won her first race, the 200 IM, in 2 minutes, 5.21 seconds and breaking Missoula Hellgate’s Mari Aoki’s 2018 state record (prev. 2:05.83.) Huffmaster also went on to win the 100 butterfly in 56.79.
Not to be outdone, Helena senior Robert Wagner took down the oldest record on the books, a 1998 mark from Missoula Hellgate’s Charlie Cromwell in the 100 butterfly (prev. 51.45). Wagner won the race in 51.35. Wagner was a dual-event winner also notching a win in the 50 freestyle in 21.75.
Kalispell Flathead senior Lily Milner repeated as both the girls 100 freestyle champion in 50.98 and 100 backstroke in 56.58. Bozeman’s Sara Guillen was also a repeat winner in the girls 500 freestyle (5:11.67) in addition to adding a win in the 200 freestyle (155.07).
Missoula Sentinel teammates senior Bremer Deaton and junior Jackson Moe were dual winners as well. Deaton repeated as the boys 100 backstroke champion in 53.69 and was the 200 IM (2:00.23) winner, while Moe won the 200 freestyle (1:43.69) and 100 freestyle (47.39).
Other winners included Missoula Big Sky sophomore Addy Lewis performance in the girls 50 free (24.32), Great Falls senior Pete Anderson in the boys 500 freestyle (4:51.17) and Helena senior Quade Oser in the boys 100 breaststroke (1:01.92).
College softball
The Montana softball team split a pair of games at the UTEP Orange and Blue Classic in El Paso, Texas.
Montana (3-9) fell to No. 11 Arizona State 17-5 before bouncing back with a 5-2 victory over the host Miners behind a 12-strikeout complete game from Tristin Achenbach.
In their opener, the Grizzlies hung with the Sun Devils through five innings, pulling within three runs, 8-5, on a three-run home run by Maygen McGrath, But Arizona State scored nine runs on seven hits, all of them going for extra bases, in the top of the sixth to pull away for good.
The five runs Montana scored matched the most allowed by Arizona State this season while opening 13-1, equaling the score put up by current No. 1 Oklahoma and BYU.
Achenbach got the start against Arizona State and threw 2 1/3 innings. She came back and got the start against UTEP as well and was dominating. Her 12 strikeouts were the second most of her career, her most against a Division I opponent.
She allowed four hits and no runs through six innings before the Miners came up with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh, as Achenbach was surpassing 200 pitches on the day.
Montana went up 3-0 in the third. Cami Sellers had a sacrifice fly, McGrath and Curtis both had RBI singles. It remained 3-0 until Montana tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.
With two outs, Becker lifted a fly ball to left that was dropped for an error. Phelps scored from first on the play. Sellers followed with an RBI single to right that scored Becker.
That was more than enough for Achenbach to collect her 15th complete game of her career, her 23rd win. Curtis went 3 for 3 in the win to up her batting average to .353. McGrath, who is now batting .457, went 2 for 4. Becker and Phelps both scored twice.
Men's tennis
The bright spots were few and far between for the Montana men's tennis team Friday as the Grizzlies dropped a 7-0 decision to BYU in Provo, Utah. With warm weather settling in on the Wasatch Front, the match was Montana's first outdoor event of the season. The loss moved the Grizzlies to 3-5 on the season, while BYU improved to 4-4.
Montana was competitive in the doubles round, with Milo Benn and Ed Pudney holding a 4-3 lead at No. 2 when the point was called in favor of the home team Cougars. The no result kept Benn undefeated in doubles as an individual so far this spring at 3-0.
In singles, Guillermo Martin took an early lead over BYU's Dominik Jakovljevic at No. 6 six with a win in the first set. But he dropped the second to force a third set decider. The Grizzly freshman kept pace with Jakovljevic throughout the third to push it to a tiebreaker, eventually falling, 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 (7) to clinch the sweep for the home team.