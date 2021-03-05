Western Montana sports roundup: Florence boys reach Western B final with win over Loyola

Montana (3-9) fell to No. 11 Arizona State 17-5 before bouncing back with a 5-2 victory over the host Miners behind a 12-strikeout complete game from Tristin Achenbach.

In their opener, the Grizzlies hung with the Sun Devils through five innings, pulling within three runs, 8-5, on a three-run home run by Maygen McGrath, But Arizona State scored nine runs on seven hits, all of them going for extra bases, in the top of the sixth to pull away for good.

The five runs Montana scored matched the most allowed by Arizona State this season while opening 13-1, equaling the score put up by current No. 1 Oklahoma and BYU.

Achenbach got the start against Arizona State and threw 2 1/3 innings. She came back and got the start against UTEP as well and was dominating. Her 12 strikeouts were the second most of her career, her most against a Division I opponent.

She allowed four hits and no runs through six innings before the Miners came up with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh, as Achenbach was surpassing 200 pitches on the day.

Montana went up 3-0 in the third. Cami Sellers had a sacrifice fly, McGrath and Curtis both had RBI singles. It remained 3-0 until Montana tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.