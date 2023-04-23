High school baseball

Hamilton toughed out a 3-1 victory over Polson on Saturday. Neither team collected an RBI, but Atticus Southwell, Jackson Jessop and Conner Ekin each scored a run for the Broncs, while Cymian Kauley scored the Pirates' run. Southwell had two hits, including a double, as Hamilton totaled six hits. Jarrett Wilson had three singles as Polson finished with seven hits.

Polson rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to score a 12-11 walk-off win against Eureka on Saturday. Espn Fisher led the Pirates with four RBIs while Dawson DuMont and Cody Haggard each drove in three runners. Tristan Butts tallied three RBIs for the Lions.

High school tennis

The Big Sky girls lost to Billings Senior in Bozeman, 5-3. Andrea McComas and Maya Halter picked up singles wins for the Eagles. The Big Sky girls lost to Bozeman, 7-1. Addie Winward earned a singles win for the Eagles.

The Big Sky boys lost to Billings Senior, 6-2. Isaiah Reed and Isaac Dosier won in singles for the Eagles. Big Sky lost to Bozeman, 5-3. Will Ruzanski, Liam Baldassin and Dosier earned singles wins for the Eagles.

The Valley Christian girls posted a 4-3 win over Darby/Simms/Philipsburg Saturday. Singles winners included Patience Lorenz, Carys Walker, Angelina Bernhart and Molly Harvey. The Valley Christian boys picked up three singles wins in Saturday action against Darby/Simms. The list included Keaton Reimer, Dawson Hoaglin and Gabriel Shaffer.