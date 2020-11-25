Western Montana teams found a multitude of success in a fall sports season unlike any other

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel had a fall sports season to remember in a year unlike any other.
The Spartans showed their dominance across multiple sports throughout the pandemic to capture four state championships. They won three crowns as a team and one individually.
"I feel it’s entirely just totally remarkable," Sentinel athletic director Brian Fortmann said. "The resiliency the kids, the parents have and how everyone’s worked together and come together to pull it off is amazing."
The football team ended a 48-year title drought and completed the first undefeated season in the school’s 57-year history by going 10-0. It was the Spartans’ third overall state title, second outright crown and the first by any Missoula AA school since 1994. Their appearance in the title tilt was their first since 1984 and the first by any Missoula since school since 1994.
Sentinel’s boys cross country team won its first team state championship since 1984, in the process snapping Bozeman’s 12-year title streak, an MHSA record regardless of classification. The Spartans had four all-state runners, highlighted by junior Tanner Klumph, whose second-place finish was the best by a Spartans runner since Jacob Turner won the 2010 title. The team also included Wyatt Mortenson, Chase Green, Corbin Johnson, Colin Shaules, Jacob Sriraman and Keagen Crosby.
Sentinel’s boys also dominated on the golf course. The Spartans won their first state title since 1999 and the first by any Missoula AA school since 2000. Leading the charge was freshman Kade McDonough, who became Sentinel’s first individual medalist, boys or girls, since October 2005 and just the second since it had a winner in May 1979. The Spartans also featured Joe Opitz, Andrew Hauser, Zach Hangas and Jaden Dennis.
Football
Including Sentinel, two area teams were among the five state champions, and four made it to at least the semifinals.
Flint Creek won the 8-man state championship for the third time in four years to send Mike Cutler out on top. He went 44-4 and had three undefeated seasons in four years leading the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op. His son, Montana State commit Kade Cutler, was the starting quarterback for two of those title runs.
Florence made the Class B semifinals for the first time since 1996 and came close to making its first title game since 1980, losing in overtime to Fairfield. The Falcons bring back a big class of juniors and a quarterback who’s only a sophomore, Pat Duchien Jr., the son of the head coach.
Hamilton continued its success under fourth-year coach Bryce Carver, advancing to at least the semifinals for the fourth season in a row. The Broncs fell to eventual state champion Laurel in the semifinals, losing by just seven points after rallying from down 14 entering the fourth quarter. They now have lost twice in the title game and twice in the semifinals under Carver.
Despite returning just one starter, Thompson Falls went undefeated in the regular season and lost to eventual state runner-up Scobey in the 8-Man quarterfinals after a 10-hour bus ride.
Frenchtown, Clark Fork and St. Ignatius turned in some impressive regular-season runs after slow starts, winning out over the final several weeks to even qualify for their respective playoffs.
Polson showed its promise for the future with the passing prowess of quarterback Jarrett Wilson, who is only a sophomore.
Hot Springs pulled off the feat of playing two games in a 45-hour stretch after a 33-day layoff. The Savage Heat won the first of those but dropped the second, settling for their conference’s No. 2 seed in the playoffs and getting bounced in their first postseason game.
Soccer
Western Montana dominated the soccer ranks as area teams won three of the four titles.
The Hellgate boys became the first team regardless of classification to win five state titles in six years. The Knights beat Bozeman in their fourth championship contest against one another since 2014, each winning two games. It was the seventh consecutive appearance in the title game for the Knights, who are 32-0-4 since the start of the 2019 season.
The Whitefish boys became the first Class A team to win three consecutive state titles and just the fourth in state history regardless of classification. The Bulldogs, in their fourth consecutive title game, beat Columbia Falls, which was making its first appearance in the championship contest since 2005. Whitefish is 42-0-2 since the start of the 2018 season.
The Kalispell Glacier girls won the first state crown in the school’s 14-year history.
The Whitefish girls finished as the State A runner-up in their first trip to the championship game since 2013.
The Hellgate girls advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history, doing so under first-year coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge. They lost in the semifinals on penalty kicks after winning on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals to upset Eastern AA No. 1 seed Billings West.
The Sentinel boys also made it to the semifinals in the final year coaching for Gary Stein, upsetting Billings Senior in the quarterfinals.
Cross country
Area teams won seven of the 16 team and individual championships, with Sentinel accounting for both of the Class AA boys titles.
Hamilton dominated the Class A ranks, winning three of four titles. Senior Brynnli Poulsen, repeated as the girls state champion and finished her career as a four-time all-state runner.
The Broncs won the boys team state championship, their first since 2014. Junior Coulter Purcell, a transfer from Virginia, won the title, and junior Colter Kirkland took second for the 1-2 finish.
Missoula Hellgate junior Kensey May won the State AA title to give her two state crowns in two years in two states. The Bozeman native had won a 2019 state championship in Virginia’s smallest classification. She’s the Knights’ first winner since 2012.
In Class B, the Eureka boys defended their team state championship.
The Columbia Falls girls’ second-place finish as a team in Class A tied their best in school history.
Golf
Area teams won five of the eight golf state championships in the fall, with Sentinel sweeping the boys titles.
Corvallis junior Macee Greenwood broke through to win the State A girls individual golf title after finishing in second place as a freshman and sophomore.
Whitefish senior Cameron Kahle defended his State A boys individual title, winning a playoff hole against teammate Billy Smith. Their 1-2 finish helped Whitefish capture the team crown.
Volleyball
No area teams won state volleyball titles, but several had strong showings and made history during the season.
Columbia Falls and its huge senior class came up just short in its quest to win a state title, finishing as the State A runner-up and losing just two matches all season.
Corvallis followed up its 2019 State A championship by finishing in fourth place.
Ronan qualified for the State A tournament for the first time in 18 years, led by first-year coach Lacey Phelan, a former Missoula Big Sky standout.
Thompson Falls made it to the State B tournament for the first time since 2016 after coming up one win short of advancing from divisionals in 2019.
Missoula Sentinel advanced to the State AA quarterfinals in the first season of head coach Kasey Arceniega’s tenure. She had previously led Corvallis to a state championship.
Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
