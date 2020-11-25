Western Montana teams found a multitude of success in a fall sports season unlike any other

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel had a fall sports season to remember in a year unlike any other.

The Spartans showed their dominance across multiple sports throughout the pandemic to capture four state championships. They won three crowns as a team and one individually.

"I feel it’s entirely just totally remarkable," Sentinel athletic director Brian Fortmann said. "The resiliency the kids, the parents have and how everyone’s worked together and come together to pull it off is amazing."

The football team ended a 48-year title drought and completed the first undefeated season in the school’s 57-year history by going 10-0. It was the Spartans’ third overall state title, second outright crown and the first by any Missoula AA school since 1994. Their appearance in the title tilt was their first since 1984 and the first by any Missoula since school since 1994.