Big Sky senior Izzy Moreno put the finishing touches on his high school career by capturing his second state wrestling championship and his fourth podium finish at the Class AA meet Saturday in Billings.

Moreno, the Western AA top seed, scored a 6-2 win by decision against Billings Senior's Logan Cole, the Eastern AA top seed, in the 160-pound championship match. He had placed fifth at 120 as a freshman, first at 132 as a sophomore and second at 145 as a junior.

Kalispell Glacier senior Teegan Vasquez became the 39th member of Montana's four-time state championship club by pinning Butte senior Kip Pumnea in 1:28 in the Class AA 132-pound title match. He had won state titles at 113 as a freshman, 120 as a sophomore and 132 as a junior.

Columbia Falls senior Justin Windauer repeated as a state champion and completed an undefeated season with a 7-6 decision against Hardin junior Miles Wells in the Class A 160-pound title bout. He was third at 113 as a freshman, second at 126 as a sophomore and first at 138 as a junior.

Libby/Troy junior Jace DeShazer made it back-to-back state crowns by pinning Lewistown senior Jett Boyce in 53 seconds in the Class A 205-pound title bout. He won the 182-pound crown last year.

Kalispell Flathead senior Noah Poe-Hatten secured his first state title by scoring a 9-7 decision against Great Falls CMR senior AJ LaFurge in the Class AA 182-pound title match. He had finished third at 152 as a freshman, second at 160 as a sophomore and second at 182 as a junior.

Frenchtown senior Isaac Stewart won his first state title by defeating Sidney junior Gordon Knapp with a 7-4 decision in the Class A 103-pound championship match. He was a state runner-up at the smallest weight class as a sophomore and junior.

Superior senior Decker Milender secured his first state championship, beating Anaconda senior Nate Blodnick by a 9-6 decision in the Class B/C 126-pound title match. He placed fourth at 120 as a sophomore and fifth at 126 as a junior.

Superior senior Chandon Vulles locked up his first state championship by pinning Cut Bank senior Ethan Sullivan in 1:35 in the Class B/C 285-pound title tilt. It was his first time placing at state.

Thompson Falls/Noxon junior Max Hannum won his first state title by pinning Whitehall senior Miles Hoerauf in 3:40 in the Class B/C 170-pound championship match. He placed fourth as a freshman at 160.

Eureka freshman Timothy Schmidt started what could potentially be a 4-peat career by scoring a 5-2 decision over Three Forks senior Brayden Linville in the Class B/C 113-pound championship match.

Kalispell Glacier's Kaura Coles captured her first state title by beating Great Falls High's Kaylin Taylor by an 18-0 technical fall in the girls 114-pound title bout.

Ronan's Tirza TwoTeeth claimed her first state crown by pinning Billings West's Evy Mackey in 39 seconds in the girls 235-pound championship match.

In the team title races, Columbia Falls won its first championship since 1990 by scoring 201 points in Class A to race past second-place Miles City (152). It's the first title by a Western A team since Corvallis in 2012.

Kalispell Flathead's quest for a 3-peat came up short as the Braves were second with 211 points in Class AA, placing behind only Billings West (220.5).

In Class B, Eureka placed third with 122 points, behind Huntley Project (201) and Three Forks (154.5).

State swimming

The Missoula Hellgate boys swimming team took top honors at the state meet this weekend in Great Falls.

"We had a pretty good inkling we were going to have some fast swimming, and all of them stepped up," coach Brady Baughman said. "We had some freshmen with phenomenal races. Our seniors stepped up and really swam just all-around. It was a great day and I could not be happier as a coach."

The Missoula Big Sky girls also turned in a strong performance in reaching the podium. Look for more on the state meet in Monday's Missoulian newspaper.

Bill Speltz contributed to this article.