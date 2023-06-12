Missoula Big Sky senior Izzy Moreno has battled opposing wrestlers and Type 1 diabetes to become a state champion, a future NCAA Division I grappler and now the Missoulian/Republic Services boys wrestler of the year.

Moreno is a two-time state champ in Class AA, capturing the 132-pound crown as a sophomore and the 160-pound title as a senior. He’s also a three-time state finalist, placing second at 145 pounds as a junior. Additionally, he’s a four-time state placer, finishing fifth at 120 pounds as a freshman.

As a senior, Moreno was named the Montana Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner. The award recognizes the outstanding high school senior wrestler in each state for their excellence in wrestling, scholastics, citizenship and community service.

Moreno moved up two weight classes each season while balancing wrestling with Type 1 diabetes. He was diagnosed with Type 1 at 11 years old, about five years after he got started in wrestling when his family moved to Missoula from Iowa.

Moreno is now returning to Iowa as he’ll wrestle for the Northern Iowa Panthers, who compete in the Big 12 Conference as an affiliate member. He had considered NCAA Div. I programs Indiana and Virginia as he heads to college to wrestle for a coach other than his father, Rick Moreno.

“The time that I’ve had here with my dad, it’s not about competing and winning my matches,” Izzy said in February leading up to the state tournament. “I mean, that’s obviously great. But just going in and practicing with him and working on wrestling and picking apart the sport and all the time we spent in the wrestling room just me and him is a special thing that I’ll always keep in my memories.”

Girls wrestling

Ronan junior Tirza Two Teeth claimed her first individual state crown and helped the Maidens win the team championship in the program’s second season of existence. She can add to that list being the Missoulian/Republic Services girls wrestler of the year.

Two Teeth got a first-round bye in the 235-pound bracket. She then pinned Sidney’s Autumn Ownby in 1:48, pinned Kalispell Flathead’s Boston Howell in 2:48 in the quarterfinals and pinned Billings West’s Marika Bonner in 3:06 in the semifinals. She needed only 39 seconds to pin Billings West’s Evy Mackey in the championship match.

The team points scored by Two Teeth, one of four Ronan wrestlers to place, helped the Maidens win the State A-C team wrestling title. It was the first year state trophies were awarded for both Class AA and Class A-C, although wrestlers from all four classifications were combined into one bracket for each weight class in the third year of Montana sanctioning the sport.

Two Teeth was one of five individual divisional champions for Ronan as the Maidens won the team title at the inaugural Western A girls divisional in February. She had been the state runner-up at 205 pounds in 2022, losing to undefeated Kassidee Savaria of Billings Skyview, a three-time state champion who will be wrestling at Simpson College.