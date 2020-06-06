Missoula Big Sky wrestler Hunter Meinzen earns from Missoulian/Republic Services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — One of the best wrestlers in the state for the past two seasons, Missoula Big Sky's Hunter Meinzen still has one more to go.

That's a good feeling for Eagles head coach Rick Moreno, who has watched Meinzen transform himself into a truly special wrestler.

"He brings a positive attitude every day. He's never down in the dumps," Moreno said. "There's things that are just instilled in the kid and that's what you get with Hunter. And on top of that, he's a coachable kid."

Meinzen wanted to wrestle for Moreno, which was part of the reason he transferred to Big Sky from Florence ahead of his freshman year of high school.

Moreno, who also coaches Meinzien in club wrestling, has known the soon-to-be senior for years. That journey has taken Meinzen to a variety of places across the United States for tournaments.

A fixture at the Fargo Junior Cadet Nationals — which was unfortunately canceled this year due to COVID-19 — Meinzen is a three-time All-American at the cadet level.

He also took eighth in the Greco-Roman competition last June at the United World Wrestling Cadet U23 World Team Trials in Akron, Ohio.