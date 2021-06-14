Missoula Big Sky's Hunter Meinzen, Florence's O'Maste Foster grapple way to award from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky wrestling coach Rick Moreno isn’t surprised by the success Hunter Meinzen had in what turned out to be a decorated career.

He saw the potential in Meinzen as he coached him in club wrestling before continuing that guidance as his high school coach. But Meinzen had to fulfill that potential, and the two of them building a bond of trust between each other was key in that endeavor.

Meinzen went on to become a four-time state finalist, a three-time state champion, an All-American on the national stage and a future Division I wrestler who’s heading to Oregon State. He also earned his second consecutive honor as the Missoulian’s boys wrestler of the year.

“There’s peaks and valleys through an athlete’s past where you got to trust in the coaching, and that’s not a one-year process,” Moreno said. “What makes me feel good is in big matches, Hunter is a real independent kid that can do things on his own. But in those times, he was seeking me out because there’s that trust that, ‘Hey, you can coach me. I want you in my corner.’”