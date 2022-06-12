Thompson Falls' Trae Thilmony, Flathead's Hania Halverson win awards from Missoulian/Republic Services

Trae Thilmony capped the best high school wrestling career in Thompson Falls history by winning his third consecutive State B/C championship this winter.

Thilmony became the school’s first four-time divisional champion and the first three-time state champion. His sustained success, which led to a four-year record of 143-8, led him to being named the boys wrestler of the year by the Missoulian/Republic Services.

Thilmony won state titles at 120 pounds as a sophomore, 132 pounds as a junior and 145 pounds as a senior. As a junior, he beat Eureka’s Gunnar Smith, who was seeking his fourth straight state title. He had placed third as a freshman at 113 pounds.

Thilmony signed to wrestle at North Dakota State, which competes in the Big 12 Conference. He finished fourth at high school nationals to earn All-America honors this spring and has twice garnered All-America medals at the AAU Scholastic Duals.

Thilmony was also an all-state running back and linebacker on the Blue Hawks’ 8-Man state championship football team this past fall. He was named the conference defensive MVP and was selected for the Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Game and Montana East-West Shrine Game.

Thilmony was academic all-state all four years in wrestling and football. He was also a member of the National Honor Society.

“He’s just very goal-oriented and he’s just got an unbelievable work ethic,” Thompson Falls coach Mike Thilmony, Trae’s father, said. “That’s what a lot of people don’t see when you have someone like that. I had a first-hand look because he’s my son.

“His work ethic and drive to succeed is off the charts. He’s just constantly wanting to get that next goal. Everything starts with great attitude, great work ethic and being very motivated. When you have those three things, you’ve got something special.”

Flathead senior Hania Halverson was nearly unbeatable this winter on her way to being the Bravettes’ first state champion. Her success led her to being named the girls wrestler of the year by the Missoulian/Republic Services.

Halverson posted a 31-1 record her senior season and won the state championship at 120 pounds, capturing the Quick-Pin Award at state by recording five pins in 6:36. She signed to wrestler at Colorado Mesa University.

Halverson was a captain on Flathead’s teams that won state championships both seasons the MHSA has sanctioned girls wrestling. She’s the senior class president and a member of the National Honor Society.

“Hania is a student of the game,” Flathead coach Jeff Thompson said. “She puts the work in and she’s not afraid to put the extra time and effort into making sure she masters the sport. She’s an athlete that spent countless hours after practice working with coach Amber Downing and coach Sully Sullivan to find that success, and that’s going to carry over into college.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.