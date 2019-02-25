BOZEMAN — The Missoula Bruins high school hockey team swept Bozeman in its final two league games this past weekend.
With the wins, Missoula maintained its second place spot in the standings heading into the state tournament this weekend in Havre. Billings won the league, followed by Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Havre, Helena, Kalispell Flathead and Glasgow.
In their first game on Saturday night, the Bruins beat Bozeman, 3-1. Zach Hangas, Braiden Schreckendgust and Bransen Nelson scored goals. Henry McDougall, Sam Skillestad, Henry Ledyard, Easton Leadbetter and Hangas had assists.
Missoula goalie Sam Miland stopped 26 of 27 shots on goal.
On Sunday the Bruins beat Bozeman again by a 3-1 score. McDougall, Schreckendgust and Nelson lit the lamp. Miland stopped 20 of 21 shots on goal.
Missoulian