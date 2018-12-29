MISSOULA — The Missoula Bruins high school hockey team moved to 3-0 Saturday in the Holiday Classic weekend tournament at Glacier Ice Rink.
After whipping Coeur d'Alene 17-0 on Friday, the Bruins beat the Tri-Cities Jr. Americans A team (of Washington) by a 4-3 score on Saturday morning and Jackson (Wyoming) by a 3-1 score Saturday night.
The Bruins will play Billings for a spot in the finals at 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning. The championship game is slated for 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Henry McDougall had a sparkling performance against Tri-Cities with a goal and three assists. Braiden Schreckendgust scored two goals and Preston Jones one. Goalie Sam Miland stopped 16 of 19 shots.
Logan Stabnau, Schreckendgust and Sam Skillestad scored goals in Missoula's night game. Miland stopped 21 of 22 shots.