The Missoula Bruins high school hockey team split a two-game series at Helena over the weekend.
On Saturday the Bruins dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker. Ian Checota, Gabe Miller, Eddy Lochridge, Logan Stabnau and Preston Jones scored for Missoula. Goalie Izaak Moran made 19 saves.
The Bruins bounced back in a big way with an 8-1 win over Helena on Sunday. Branson Nelson scored a hat trick, Connor Hangas had two goals and Simon Wilson, Stabnau and Alex Neibauer added one goal. Moran made 21 saves.
The Missoula Jr. Bruins Junior A hockey team dropped a pair of games to the Sheridan Hawks this weekend at Glacier Ice Rink. The Jr. Bruins fell to 11-21 in NA3 Hockey League action.
The Hawks beat Missoula 5-1 on Saturday. Cayce Balk had the only goal for the Jr. Bruins and Trevor Prince picked up an assist.
The Hawks beat the Jr. Bruins 4-2 on Friday night in Missoula. Balk and Prince had the goals for the hosts.
Missoulian staff