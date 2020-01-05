{{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula Bruins high school hockey team split a two-game series at Helena over the weekend.

On Saturday the Bruins dropped a 6-5 heartbreaker. Ian Checota, Gabe Miller, Eddy Lochridge, Logan Stabnau and Preston Jones scored for Missoula. Goalie Izaak Moran made 19 saves.

The Bruins bounced back in a big way with an 8-1 win over Helena on Sunday. Branson Nelson scored a hat trick, Connor Hangas had two goals and Simon Wilson, Stabnau and Alex Neibauer added one goal. Moran made 21 saves.

The Missoula Jr. Bruins Junior A hockey team dropped a pair of games to the Sheridan Hawks this weekend at Glacier Ice Rink. The Jr. Bruins fell to 11-21 in NA3 Hockey League action.

The Hawks beat Missoula 5-1 on Saturday. Cayce Balk had the only goal for the Jr. Bruins and Trevor Prince picked up an assist.

The Hawks beat the Jr. Bruins 4-2 on Friday night in Missoula. Balk and Prince had the goals for the hosts.

Missoulian staff 

