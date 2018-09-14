The Missoula Jr. Bruins hockey team picked up its first win Friday, outlasting the Butte Cobras at Glacier Ice Rink, 0-0.
The Jr. Bruins (1-2) spotted the Cobras (0-3) an early lead when Trevor Stokes snuck the puck past goalie Seth Daniel at 2:51 in the first period. Missoula responded with two goals in less than four minutes.
Kyler Fullerton broke through with a goal at 4:20 on an assist from Connor Frye. Just over two minutes later, John Bannon of Deer Lodge lit the lamp on an assist from Frye.
Butte knotted the score with just under seven minutes left in the first period. The Jr. Bruins answered after just 61 ticks in the second period, with Bannon scoring on an assist from local product Austin Leadbetter.
The Cobras responded again, knotting the score at 3-3 with four minutes left in the second period. Then the Jr. Bruins went back on top less than a minute later thanks to an unassisted goal by Leadbetter.