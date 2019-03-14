HELENA — The Helena Bighorns downed the Missoula Junior Bruins 7-2 on Thursday night in the first game of their best-of-three NA3HL playoff series.
Game 2 is Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Glacier Ice Rink.
The Bighorns struck first when Elliot Plourde found the back of the net midway through the opening period. Assists went to Ian Zaleski and Ricards Groskops.
Groskops gave the Bighorns a 2-0 lead when he scored two minutes before the end of the first period.
Misha Akatnov got the Bruins on the board just 59 seconds into the second period, cutting Helena's lead to 2-1. Christian Ward and Vadim Zubkov were credited with assists. The Bruins knotted the score at 2-2 on a goal by Trevor Prince 6:46 into the second.
Jeremy Solko out Helena back in the lead, 3-2, on a goal with six minutes to play in the second period.
The Bighorns upped their lead to 4-2 on a goal by Zaleski just 50 seconds into the final period. A goal by Ty Niskanen seven minutes later gave Helena breathing room. Nicholas Noel's goal midway through the third made it 6-2. Plourde's second of the game made it 7-2.
Evan Williams took the loss in net for the Bruins.