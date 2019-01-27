The Missoula Lady Bruins U19 hockey team lost to Utah 4-2 in the late game Saturday night, then lost to Hockey Wolf 4-0 Sunday morning in the third-place game of the Northern Rockies Classic at Glacier Ice Rink.
Missoula held its own again the Tier 2 Utah team, comprised of elite players from across the state. Utah scored first late in the first period, but senior Andi Carnes and junior Sid Triepke each scored for Missoula in the second period, and the Bruins led 2-1. Utah tied it up at the beginning of the third period and with just three minutes to go in the game, Utah scored a deep goal. Missoula pulled its goalie for the offensive advantage toward the end of the game, but Utah got possession of the puck and hit the back of the open net with just 22 seconds remaining in the game. Utah outshot Missoula 18-13.
Missoula went scoreless in the Sunday morning game against Hockey Wolf, which got four goals from four different players. Hockey Wolf outshot Missoula 25-17. Missoula goalie Aubrey McKay had 21 saves in the net.
Playing up a level from previous years, the Lady Bruins went 0-4 in the tournament.
Missoula dropped to 13-8-1 and will continue home play next weekend, hosting Bozeman and Havre for four league games at Glacier Ice Rink.
Idaho downed Utah 2-1 in the U19 A championship game. Sun Valley, Idaho beat Flathead 5-2 in the U19 B Division, and Boise downed Sun Valley 2-1 for the U14 Division title.