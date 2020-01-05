The Missoula U19 Lady Bruins will take a full head of steam into their annual Northern Rockies Classic tournament starting Friday.
The team, which went to nationals last season after securing its third straight state championship, collected three league wins this past weekend in the Flathead Valley.
Missoula (17-5) used a balanced scoring attack in blanking Bozeman, 7-0, Saturday afternoon in Kalispell. Junior Frances Carrasco scored two goals and Waverly Winterer, Allie Beighle, Jaden Nielsen, Disa Doherty and Shea Keene each had one apiece.
Missoula outshot Bozeman 34-19, and Natalie Herr got the shutout win in net with 19 saves.
On Saturday night, Carrasco and Neilsen scored in Missoula’s 2-1 win over the Flathead Fusion in Whitefish. Flathead’s goal came from Joselyn Voeller.
Missoula outshot the Fusion, 27-19, and Herr had 18 saves. Flathead goalie Courtney Klemann had had a nice performance with 25 saves.
The Lady Bruins had a rematch with Flathead Sunday and again it was close. Ellie Jenni scored two goals to lead the Lady Bruins to a 4-3 win. Defenders Pilar Seielstad and Julianne Lane also scored for Missoula and Herr had 14 saves.
Missoula outshot Flathead, 56-17, and Klemann had 52 saves for the Fusion.
As part of this weekend's home tournament, the Lady Bruins will raise their 2019 Montana state championship banner on Saturday night. The event marks the last home games of the season for the Missoula Lady Bruins.
“We are really looking forward to playing at home after being on the road since early November,” Missoula coach Grace Hoene said. “It will be great to see how we stack up against the teams from Utah and Coeur d’Alene.”