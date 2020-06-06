Missoula Lady Bruins standout nets honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

"Jaden has been a constant," Hoene said. "But it's also her off-ice attitude that's important. She is that solid leader. She is like the final word."

Nielsen established herself as one of the toughest players on the Lady Bruins way back when she was a high school freshman in 2017. She blew out her knee playing soccer in the spring and doubled up on her physical therapy so she could return to the team before the end of the calendar year.

"Hockey was my motivation to get back," Nielsen recalled. "I worked really hard just for the team. It meant a lot. I was able to get back on the ice after six months. I needed to get on the ice. I couldn't wait any longer.

"Hockey runs in my family. My dad plays and my cousin plays. Hockey is everything and my team, they're all part of my family."

Though it was close to three years ago, Petschauer remembers well the day Nielsen returned to the team after her knee injury.

"That December we had a Kalispell tournament and she came back for that," Petschauer said. "It really solidified her bond with the girls, the way she doubled up on PT.

"It still kind of gives me goosebumps, her first time back on the ice. Her bond with the girls and how they view her is incredible."

Nielsen will attend Montana State later this summer. She will continue to play hockey as a member of the Bobcats' co-ed club team.

