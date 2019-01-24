The Missoula Lady Bruins will host the Northern Rockies Classic Girls Hockey Tournament Friday through Sunday at Glacier Ice Rink.
The tournament will feature 15 teams in three divisions. The two-time defending state champion Lady Bruins U19 Team (13-4-1) will compete in the A Division this year.
The tournament kicks off at 11:45 a.m. on Friday with the Missoula U14 team hosting Bozeman. Games will continue all day Saturday and through Sunday morning until 2 p.m. with the first-place games at 9:30 and 11 a.m. for the A and B brackets in U19.
Missoula U19 is riding a seven-game win streak and will open the tournament Friday at 2:30 p.m. with a game against the Hockey Wolf All Stars, a late addition team comprised of the top players from the other teams in the tournament.
The Missoula U19 Lady Bruins will play Idaho at 1:15 p.m. and Utah in the late game at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. Glacier Ice Rink will raise the 2018 Montana Girls U19 state championship banner during the nightcap.
Admission is free.