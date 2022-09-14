Kalispell Glacier's Sliter, Brisendine are Republic Services Athletes of the Week

Kalispell Glacier's Gage Sliter and Reagan Brisendine were voted high school Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Sliter completed 25 of 32 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-14 win at Missoula Big Sky on Sept. 8. He has led his football team to a 3-0 start.
Brisendine racked up five goals in leading her soccer team to an 8-2 win over Missoula Sentinel on Sept. 6. Brisendine also had two assists.
Each week the Missoulian sports department nominates three boys and three girls for the honor “Athletes of the Week.”
Readers may vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear at noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting is open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners are announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.
