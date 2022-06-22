Lard Butt 1K returns to Missoula on July 23

Missoula’s second Lard Butt 1K is set for Saturday, July 23, at noon at Silver Park.

Instead of traditional water stations, the Lard Butt 1K features donut stations every 250 meters, replaces timing chips with chocolate chips, and hosts a well-stocked beer garden before and after the 1K event.

Along with a canned-food drive (benefiting Missoula’s Poverello Center), there will be a “Spirit of Lard Butt” costume party, an on-site soundtrack and numerous other surprises.

Interested parties can sign up and learn more at www.lardbutt.com. On top of being fun for those who are in shape and don't take themselves too seriously, the Lard Butt 1K is a confidence-builder for those not up to doing 5K or 10K events.

Day-of registration opens at 10:30 a.m. and the Beer Garden opens at 11. Advance registration is $30 at www.lardbutt.com, covering event entry, a Lard Butt 1K t-shirt, one beer or mimosa for those 21 and over, along with other foods and on-site surprises. Week- and day-of registration costs increase to $40.

—Missoulian staff

