Late Friday/Saturday area roundup: Drummond-Philipsburg football team rolls in opener

High school football

Andrew Tallon threw four touchdown passes to Colt Parsons and ran for two more and the 2021 state runner-up Drummond-Philipsburg Titans overpowered Choteau Friday, 52-16. Nathan Gunderson ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for Choteau.

Decker Milender and Lucas Kovalsky each ran for two touchdowns and Orion Plakke and Jaxson Green hit paydirt for Superior in a 50-32 win over St. Regis. Issac Miller led the Superior defense with nine tackles.

Highwood scored 14 third-quarter points break a 12-12 tie and pull away from Hot Springs, 32-18. Bryson Bahnmiller hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Cole Noble and Ridger Bowman scored on a 26-yard run for Highwood to break the game open. David Chapman returned a kickoff 48 yards for a touchdown for Hot Springs and Quincy Styles-Depoe scored on a 64-yard punt return.

Other Friday scores: Charlo dumped Valley Christian in the Eagles' 8-Player debut in Charlo, 42-6. Kalispell Flathead topped Billings Skyview, 27-0. St. Ignatius stomped visiting Plains, 58-6. Seeley-Swan steamrolled in its home debut against Deer Lodge, 76-0. Kalispell Glacier whipped Belgrade at Montana State's stadium, 63-0. Dillon won at Whitefish, 26-9. Townsend topped Thompson Falls, 58-24. Libby blanked East Helena, 37-0. Darby dumped Troy in its home debut, 50-20. Frenchtown won at Browning, 41-0. Eureka lost at Bonners Ferry (Idaho), 14-0. Noxon dumped Heart Butte, 57-12, in the debut for first-year head coach Lucas MacArthur.

High school volleyball

Missoula Sentinel split a pair of home matches Saturday. The Spartans beat Belgrade in a marathon, 17-25, 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13. Alexis Eggert and Ava Kellenberg each had nine kills for Sentinel. Bailey Casagrande had 24 digs and AJ Hanninen 37 assists and three aces. The Spartans lost to Gallatin Valley in three sets. Sentinel was led by Kellenberg with seven kills, Hanninen with 11 assists and Kennedy Dypwick with 11 digs.

High school soccer

Michenna George scored six goals in leading the Missoula Big Sky girls to a 10-0 win at Butte. Delaynee Fisher and Brooklyn Ludemann added two apiece.

The Columbia Falls girls beat visiting Hamilton 5-2 on Friday behind two goals by Tayler Lingle.

The Bigfork boys beat visiting Laurel Friday, 5-3. The Bigfork girls tied the Locomotives, 1-1. The Whitefish boys posted a 10-0 home win over Lockwood.

The Loyola boys tied visiting Billings Central, 1-1. Calvin Galloway scored for the Rams in the 60th minute on an assist by Raef Konzen. The Breakers lost to Billings Central, 5-0.

Billings Central beat the Hamilton girls Saturday, 6-1. The Rams also won the boys' game, 1-0.

High school cross country

The St. Ignatius boys took top honors in the Powell County meet in Deer Lodge, totaling 20 points. Senior Andrew Rush of the Bulldogs finished first in a field of 44 runners with a time of 16:25.90. Hailey Powell of Dillon won the girls race in 22:28.65. Deer Lodge had the only complete girls team.

Pioneer League baseball

Juan Teixeira had three hits Friday night, Andrew Fernandez homered and Jackson Raper drove in two runs as the Billings Mustangs defeated the Missoula PaddleHeads 5-2 at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs (44-36) received doubles from Jordan Hovey and Jordan Barth and triples from Raper and Gabe Wurtz as part of a 10-hit attack.

Billings led 1-0 on the solo homer by Fernandez in the second inning. The Mustangs made it 3-0 in the fifth on RBI triples by Raper and Wurtz. Billings made it 5-1 with two more runs in the seventh.

Kamron Willman had three hits for the PaddleHeads (58-25). Teammate Lamar Sparks doubled and drove in a run.

College volleyball

UC Davis earned a four-set win over Montana on Saturday afternoon to win the Ellesyn Invitational in Missoula, 25-15, 27-29, 29-27, 25-18.

With a 2-1 start to the season, the Grizzlies finished runner-up in their home tournament, sweeping North Dakota and UT Arlington on Friday.

Saturday allowed UM coach Allison Lawrence to see a little bit of everything from her team, which is what is desired from an early-season tournament.

After winning all six sets on Friday — the first time since 2002 the Grizzlies have done so — Montana came out flat in the opening set on Saturday, being picked apart on defense and serve-receive. Montana, though, showed grit in a 29-27 second-set win. The set featured 16 tie scores and nine lead changes, but UC Davis took a 24-21 advantage — the widest gap for either team in the set — needing just one point to take a 2-0 match lead. Montana, fought off three consecutive set points, and five overall, to win the frame, 29-27.

After UC Davis likely felt like it gave away a set in the second, however, the Aggies got revenge in the third. Montana trailed for just three total points, but two of those were the final two, with the Aggies earning a 29-27 set win, their first multi-point lead of the set. Montana looked in control early, leading by as many as six points at 18-12, but couldn't sustain the lead.

After being tied at 8-8 in the fourth set, UC Davis used a 4-0 run to take control of the frame and seal the match.

"That's a team that I think is comparable to a top team in our conference, so it was a really good test of where we want to be," Lawrence said. "One of our goals in preseason is to solidify our grit and our belief, and there were moments where we did that, but also moments of hesitation or doubt.

"I think the biggest takeaway from today is that we learned a ton and should be able to build confidence from the fact that there were portions of today's match that we really controlled and excelled in."

Montana hit above .200 and out-blocked and out-dug UC Davis, but lost 20 points at the service line, being aced 10 times and recording 10 service errors.

Outside hitter Paige Clark had the best match of her young sophomore season, totaling 18 kills on .405 hitting, while junior middle blocker Ellie Scherffius – who was named to the all-tournament team – was also in double figures for kills, totaling 12 at a .346 clip. Junior Carly Anderson ran the offense, racking up 46 assists, four kills, two blocks and an ace. Senior libero Sarina Moreno recorded 18 digs and two aces.

Perhaps the biggest story of the day, though, was the emergence of some young Grizzlies.

Montana was down starting middle blocker Elise Jolly, who missed the second straight match after recording 13 kills on .632 hitting in the season opener Friday morning. The Grizzlies also switched things up early in Saturday's match to try and create a spark. Senior opposite hitter Catie Semadeni led Montana for kills in 2021, but was ineffective early with two kills compared to three errors, so the Grizzlies gave sophomore Maddie Kremer an opportunity.

Kremer had a career-high three blocks, seven kills and an ace, creating a spark in Set 2. She posted all seven of her kills before her first error, before leveling off late in the match.

"We weren't scoring a ton from that position, and Maddie is a high-flying, physical kid, and when she's on she can be super terminal," Lawrence said. "We felt like she could give us a spark and she definitely did."

Senior outside hitter Jackie Howell also was held to just two kills compared to three errors, so the six-rotation, do-it-all player became a three-rotation player, giving freshman Maddie Pyles an opportunity. Making her collegiate debut, Anderson went to Pyles on the Texas native's first play, immediately pounding an emphatic kill to the floor. She showed some freshman mistakes, finishing with three kills to four errors, but also came up biggest when the lights were brightest.

Facing set point in the second set, 24-23, Pyles recorded a stuff bock to tie the score, before going back to serve and serving up an ace. Again facing set point in the third set, Pyles had blocks on back-to-back points to again give Montana the lead.

"She did an incredible job," Lawrence said. "She's such a physical kid and for her to perform like she did in high-pressure situations like that, it was really impressive."

With Jolly out the past two matches, redshirt freshman Sierra Dennison stepped in without missing a beat. She had seven kills and zero errors in Friday's win over UT Arlington, her collegiate debut. The Missoula native wasn't quite as crisp on Saturday, recording seven kills at a .150 clip, but blocked eight balls, the most by a Montana freshman since Capri Richardson in 2012.

She was joined in the middle by Scherffius, who tallied 12 kills and three blocks. On the weekend, the trio combined to average 2.50 kills per set on .371 hitting, plus 1.25 blocks per set.

"The depth in the middle feels really good," Lawrence said. "Davis' setter (Casi Newman, who was named the tournament MVP) is really good, so for Ellie and Sierra to block the way they did, against a fast offense, is great."