Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Bigfork girls basketball team improves to 8-0

High school girls basketball

Bigfork cruised to a 74-8 home win against Deer Lodge on Saturday to improve to 8-0. Senior Emma Berreth led the Valkyries with 25 points, while freshmen Ava Davey and Braeden Gunlock chipped in 14 points each. Up next, the Valkyries will play at undefeated Thompson Falls on Tuesday night.

Kalispell Flathead held off Missoula Sentinel's 12-7 surge in the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon to score a 53-51 win. Maddy Moy paced Flathead with 14 points, Kennedy Moore added 12 and Clare Converse had 11. Sentinel got 15 points from Olivia Huntsinger and 13 from Brooke Stayner.

Hamilton scored a 59-43 win over Florence on Saturday. Taryn Searle paced the Broncs with 22 points, while Layne Kearns added 17. Kasidy Yeoman led the Falcons with 18 points.

Frenchtown dropped a 49-43 decision at Butte Central on Saturday. Central's Brooke Badovinac finished with 27 points and made 10 of 11 free-throw attempts in the decisive fourth quarter. Carah Evans paced Frenchtown with 15 points.

Missoula Big Sky scored a 47-44 win over Helena Capital on Saturday. Freshman Kadynce Couture scored 20 points for Big Sky, while Avery Batt added 11. Capital was led by Jada Clarkson's 13.

Eureka rolled to a 53-29 home win over Plains on Saturday.

Kalispell Glacier suffered a 46-42 loss to Butte on Saturday.

Kalispell Flathead's timely shooting and athleticism were too much for Butte on Friday as the Bravettes defeated the Bulldogs 50-44 at the Butte Civic Center. Flathead's Clare Converse led all scorers with 16 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers that were back-breaking for the Bulldogs.

Ronan won at Polson on Friday, 65-41. Olivia Heiner led the Maidens with 20 points and La Reina Cordova added 15. Grace Simonich tallied nine points for the Pirates.

Seeley-Swan used a big third quarter to score a 50-41 win over Drummond on Friday. Sariah Maughan led the Blackhawks with 15 points, while Dani Sexton added 11.

St. Ignatius rolled to a 63-22 win over Arlee on Friday as Kooper Page scored 23 points and Kason Page added 17.

Charlo picked up a 37-17 win over Plains on Friday as Hayleigh Smith scored 11 points and Mila Hawk added 10.

High school boys basketball

Missoula Hellgate dropped a 61-54 overtime contest against Helena High on Saturday. Kaden Huot, a Montana football signee, scored 31 points to pace the Bengals. Connor Dick had 22 points to lead the Knights.

Missoula Big Sky suffered a 57-55 road loss to Helena Capital as Brayden Koch scored a layup off an inbounds pass under the basket to beat the final buzzer on Saturday. Koch finished with a game-high 16 points. Louis Sanders led the Eagles with 12 points, while Caden Bateman added 11.

Valley Christian scored a 61-50 win over Seeley-Swan on Saturday. Riley Reimer scored 24 points and collected 12 rebounds for the Eagles, while teammate Asher Beaudin tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Hamilton toughed out a 65-64 home win over Florence on Saturday. Eli Taylor and Asher Magness each scored 14 points for the Broncs, while Cole Dickemore added 12 and Liam O'Connell 11. Beau Neal led the Falcons with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Libby posted a 76-72 home win over Browning on Saturday as Caden Williams scored 23 points and TJ Andersen added 18. Browning's Maurice Redhorn III had a game-high 29 points.

Kalispell Glacier scored a 64-50 win over Butte on Saturday as Ty Olsen led all scorers with 17 points.

Charlo cruised to a 52-29 win over Noxon on Saturday. Tucker Love paced the Vikings with 12 points.

Bigfork rolled to a 65-38 win over Deer Lodge on Saturday. Bryce Gilliard scored 11 points and Isak Epperly added 10 for Bigfork.

Hot Springs coasted to a 61-21 win over Clark Fork on Saturday.

Eureka cruised to a 78-11 home win over Plains on Saturday.

Frenchtown dropped a 44-29 contest against Butte Central on Saturday. Central's Dougie Peoples had a game-high 23 points. Connor Michaud led Frenchtown with 15 points.

Drummond posted a 65-55 home win over Seeley-Swan on Friday. Chase Goldade led the Trojans with 19 points and Trey Phillips added 14. Walker McDonald paced the Blackhawks with 18 points.

Kalispell Flathead dropped a 65-59 decision against Butte on Friday, getting outscored 49-29 in the second half. Butte's Jace Stenson had a game-high 19 points. Joston Cripe led Flathead with 16 points.

St. Ignatius got off to a hot start on its way to a 73-56 win over Arlee on Friday. Zoran LaFrombois paced the Bulldogs with 35 points, while Kellen McClure added 20.

Charlo rolled to a 64-28 win over Plains on Friday.

High school wrestling

The Flathead boys and girls swept the team titles on Saturday at the Rollie Lane Invitational, which is Idaho's largest wrestling tournament. Individual champs for the boys were Fin Nadeau (145), Noah Poe-Hatten (170) and Chase Youso (182).

Florence went 11-2 in a triangular meet against Plains/Hot Springs and Missoula Sentinel JV on Saturday. Plains/Hot Springs finished 7-4, while Sentinel was 2-14.

Frenchtown took top honors in the Western Montana Duals on Friday at Ronan. The Broncs beat host Ronan in the first-place match, 48-21. Kalispell Flathead beat Columbia Falls in the third-place match and Libby beat Glacier in the fifth-place match. In the individual tournament on Saturday, area boys champs included Frenchtown's Isaac Stewart (103), Gavin Bauman (120), Gavin McLean (152), Noah Rausch (182) and Philip Herald (285); Ronan's Ridge Cote (113), James Kenelty (126) and Landon Bishop (145); Sentinel's Trevor Tucker (160); Glacier's Teegan Vasquez (132); Flathead's Mason Doran (170) and Columbia Falls' Justin Windauer (138). Area girls champs were Glacier's Brooke Yeadon (103), Emily Pedron (120), Kadence Rose (138) and Paishance Haller (285); Flathead's Mykel Lee (113) and Lily Conover (132); Plains' Taylor Angle (126) and Lillian MacDonald (152); Frenchtown's Juna Ashby (170) and Ronan's Tirza Two-Teeth (205).

