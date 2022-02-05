Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Florence boys edge St. Ignatius in battle of ranked teams

Saturday:

High school boys basketball

Class B third-ranked Florence won a thriller at sixth-ranked St. Ignatius, 66-64. Beau Neal paced the Falcons with 22 points and Jace Pederson added 19. Zoran LaFrombois scored 25 points for the Bulldogs.

Seeley-Swan edged Philipsburg 49-42. Klayton Kovatch scored 16 points for the winners. Hayden Mason scored 17 for the Prospectors.

Top-ranked Helena Capital stayed unbeaten with a 49-45 home win over third-ranked Missoula Hellgate. No stats were provided.

Ronan posted a 48-34 home win over Stevensville. Elijah Tonasket scored 13 points and Jordan Gatch added 12 for the Chiefs. Lorenzo Grazzani scored 11 points for the Yellowjackets.

Bigfork steamrolled visiting Plains, 69-14. Cole Knopik scored 11 points and Isak Epperly added 10 for the Vikings.

Class B 10th-ranked Shelby posted a 51-49 home win over Columbia Falls. Jace Hill scored 13 points for the Wildcats. Rhett Reynolds piled up 35 points for Shelby.

High school girls basketball

Class B fourth-ranked Bigfork bounced visiting Plains, 73-9. Emma Berreth passed the 1,000-point milestone in tallying 21 points, and Braeden Gunlock added 17 for the Valkyries. Kaylah Standeford scored six points for the Trotters.

Ronan rolled over visiting Stevensville, 42-21. Dani Coffman collected 11 points and LaReina Cordova added 10 for the hosts. Claire Hutchison scored seven for the Yellowjackets.

Columbia Falls used 14 points by Hope McAtee to win at Shelby, 48-38. Maddie Robison added 11 points for the Wildkats.

Browning overwhelmed Libby, 67-21. Mecca Bullchild scored 18 points for Browning. Rylee Boltz scored seven points and Addy Gilden-Vincent six for the Loggers.

Class A third-ranked Dillon won at Hamilton, 52-41. Layne Kearns scored 13 points for the Broncs.

Friday:

High school girls basketball

Class B ninth-ranked Loyola stopped eighth-ranked Thompson Falls, 77-66. The Breakers lost a 10-point halftime lead — thanks to a 31-point third quarter by the Blue Hawks — but rallied in the fourth to win the contest of Top-10 teams. Loyola outscored Thompson Falls 26-12 in the fourth quarter. Only four players scored for the Blue Hawks, all in double figures: Ellie Baxter (22), Maliyah LeCoure (16), Avery Burgess (15) and Chesney Lowe (13). No stats were provided for the Breakers.

Kalispell Flathead beat Butte, 36-32. Maddy Moore scored 11 points for the Bravettes. Clare Converse added nine. Laurel Rosenleaf and Kodie Hoagland each had nine points for Butte.

Ronan pounced on Polson, 51-30. Dani Coffman (13 points) and LaReina Cordova (12) paced the Maidens to their sixth win in their last seven games. Turquoise Pierre had nine points to lead the Pirates.

Class C 10th-ranked Seeley-Swan stopped Darby, 61-18. Emily Maughan scored 16 points and Kyla Conley added 14 for the Blackhawks, who had 52 points by halftime. Ava Thornsberry chipped in with 10 points.

St. Regis stopped Two Eagle River, 60-24. Averie Burnham put up 20 points and the Tigers outscored the Eagles 18-0 in the third quarter. Macy Hill contributed 17 points for St. Regis. Dayaui Piapot led Two Eagle River with 16 points.

Browning took to the road and routed Whitefish, 58-26. Superior beat Plains, 53-29.

High school boys basketball

The Missoula Sentinel Spartans survived a scare against Kalispell Glacier at home Friday night, 49-43. The Spartans put the game away late behind clutch free-throw shooting and defense that kept the Wolfpack at bay.

Butte edged Kalispell Flathead 61-55. Butte's Jace Stenson scored a career-high 31 points and the Bulldogs managed to fend off a second-half comeback. The Braves were led by Joston Cripe's 23 points, 16 of which came during the second half.

Loyola fell at Thompson Falls, 60-51. The Blue Hawks used a 21-13 third quarter to build enough of a lead and held off a gutsy surge by Loyola in the fourth. Reynolds Johnston scored 12 points to lead the Rams. Josh Wilhite and Nathan Schraeder each scored 16 points for Thompson Falls.

Tanner Day went for 30 points and Caleb Ball added 22 as St. Regis raced past Two Eagle River, 78-54. John Pruitt chipped in 14 points for the Tigers. Thomas Spotted Eagle had 12 points for Two Eagle River, while Nate Gates scored 10.

Browning downed Whitefish, 70-50, at Whitefish. Superior beat Plains, 53-50. Polson beat Ronan, 56-47.

High school football

The Deer Lodge Wardens will be playing varsity football in 2022. Deer Lodge athletic director Henry Huber confirmed with The Montana Standard on Friday that the Wardens were approved to play 8-Man football starting in the 2022 MHSA fall sports season. After playing a JV schedule for the past two seasons, the move to 8-Man also means that Deer Lodge will be back at the varsity level. The Wardens will be competing in the South Central conference, according to Huber.

