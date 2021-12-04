Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Hamilton girls basketball team bounces Whitefish

Girls

On Saturday, the Hamilton Broncs scored 36 of their 57 points from 3-point range as they rolled past Whitefish, 57-29. Taryn Searle scored 26 points for Hamilton and Layne Kearns added 20. Taylor Means and Bailey Smith each tallied nine points for the Bulldogs.

Philipsburg made a successful season debut Friday, steamrolling past Noxon, 65-22. The Prospectors raced to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Asha Comings led Philipsburg with 21 points, followed by Rachel Ward and Reece Pitcher with 11 and Lucia Lee with 10. Emily Brown scored nine points to lead the Red Devils.

Seeley-Swan stormed past St. Regis, 59-15. Tegan Mauldin led the Blackhawks with 13 points, followed by Dani Sexton, Sariah Maughan and Emily Maughan with 11 points apiece.

Drummond edged Superior in a close game, 38-34. Holly Hauptman led a balanced Trojan attack with eight points. Isabella Perieira scored eight points for the Bobcats.

East Helena topped the Deer Lodge girls Saturday, 57-47. Taryn Lamb scored 25 points for the Warden and Nia McClanahan added 11.

Boys

Drummond started its season with a 62-25 win over Superior. Caleb Parke scored 23 points for the Trojans. Orion Plaake scored 16 points for the Bobcats.

Whitefish posted a 61-50 win at Hamilton. Talon Holmquist paced the Bulldogs with 21 points and Bodie Smith added 15. Eli Taylor scored 15 points for the Broncs.

