Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Hellgate boys hold on for win over Flathead

High school boys basketball

Class AA fourth-ranked Missoula Hellgate won a thriller at Kalispell Flathead Saturday, 39-36. Ian Finch led the Knights with 15 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter. Connor Dick added 11 points for Hellgate. Joston Cripe scored a game-high 27 points for the Braves.

Dillon handled Stevensville, 57-15. Kellan Beller led Stevensville with six while Connor Curnow scored 14 to pace the way for Dillon. Hot Springs beat Superior, 67-46.

Sweeley-Swan skirted by Drummond, 48-40. Connor Matthew led a balanced Blackhawk attack with 11 points. Colt Parsons scored 16 points for the Trojans.

Frenchtown beat Hamilton on Friday, 64-41. Eli Quinn scored 23 points and Connor Michaud added 16 for Frenchtown. Eli Taylor tallied 18 points for Hamilton.

Darby downed Philipsburg on Friday, 55-41. Preston Smith scored 19 points and Hooper Reed added 17 for the Tigers. Hayden Mason collected 17 points for the Prospectors. Victor posted a home win over Philipsburg on Saturday, 42-40. Carson Varner led the Pirates with 10 points.

Browning bounced Whitefish Friday, 60-45. Bodie Smith scored 16 points and Talon Holmquist added 13 for the Bulldogs.

Powerhouse St. Ignatius stopped Deer Lodge Friday, 77-53. Zoran LaFrombois piled up 31 points for the Bulldogs. Teammate Ross McPherson added 21 points.

Thompson Falls tripped Anaconda Saturday, 71-57. Jesse Claridge scored 14 points and Nathan Schraeder, Bryson LeCoure and Josh Wilhite each added 11 for the Blue Hawks. River Hurley had 19 points for the Copperheads.

High school girls basketball

Ronan posted a 48-24 win at Libby Saturday. Dani Coffman led the Maidens with 17 points. Teammate LaReina Cordova added 13 points. Rylee Boltz had 11 points for Libby.

Superior stopped Hot Springs on Friday, 61-36. Isabella Perieira scored 16 points, Lanie Crabb 13 and Cassie Green 11 for the Bobcats. Katelyn Christensen of the Savage Heat led all scorers with 21 points.

Whitefish fell to Browning Friday, 71-41. Browning was led by Mecca Bullchild's 22 points. Seeley-Swan downed Drummond, 72-50, behind 21 points by Emily Maughan. Dillon thumped Stevensville, 58-8.

Philipsburg routed Darby, 65-26. Asha Comings led Philipsburg with 17 and Lucia Lee was right behind with 16. Amber Anderson scored eight points for the Tigers.

Hamilton outlasted Frenchtown on Friday, 39-29. Taylor McCarthy scored 10 points for Hamilton. Sadie Smith of Frenchtown led all scorers with 14 points. Frenchtown won at Polson on Saturday, 56-35. Sadie Smith led the Broncs with 19 points, followed by Alexis Godin with 12 points. Grace Simonich led the Pirates with eight points.

Anaconda rallied past Thompson Falls Saturday, 59-55. The Blue Hawks took a three-point lead into the final frame but couldn't hold on. Ellie Baxter scored 16 points and Avery Burgess added 13 for Thompson Falls.

High school wrestling

In the final match of the Garden City Duals Friday, Sentinel beat Big Sky 41-36.

Kalispell Flathead handed both Helena High and Helena Capital losses on the mats. Flathead beat Helena High 73-0 and handed Capital a 44-25 decision.

Frenchtown downed Ronan, 54-21. Ronan beat Polson, 53-24.

High school boys hockey

The Missoula Bruins split a pair games with the Billings Bulls this weekend at the Glacier Ice Rink. In the first game, Ethan Elam scored the winning goal in overtime, Simon Wilson had two assists and Adam Jones had a goal and an assist in the 3-2 Missoula win. Billings took the second contest, 1-0. Missoula is 9-3 in league play.

Women's college tennis

Montana lost at Washington State, 5-2, on Friday. The Grizzlies fell to 1-2 in dual action.

The Cougars came out the gate strong, clinching the doubles point. Senior Lauren Dunlap and freshman Grace Haugen won the only doubles match for the Griz, 6-4, in the No. 1 spot.

Dunlap gave the Grizzlies their first team point at No. 3 singles, defeating Elyse Tse in a tight third set super breaker. The final score was 6-1, 6-7, 1-0.

Montana's other singles win came at No. 6 where Rosie Sterk defeated Yang Lee by forfeit after Lee called it quits with an early 5-2 lead.

"The team came out with really good energy and competed well," UM coach Steve Ascher said. "Lauren and Grace played a smart doubles match. Lauren battled and dug deep to pull out a great match at No. 3 singles."

Montana was back in action Saturday, facing non-NCAA Division I foe Lewis Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho. To find out what happened, see Monday's Missoulian.

