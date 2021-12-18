Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Loyola boys basketball team picks up first win for new head coach

Boys basketball

Even though it isn't Scott Anderson's first official win as the Loyola Sacred Heart coach, the long-tenured hoops coach seemed pretty happy about it Friday. Anderson and the Loyola Rams beat Arlee, 68-27, to snag their first win of season after an 0-2 start, and Anderson's first win after returning to the school he made is mark as a head coach for 24 years from 1990 to 2014 and in over 400 career wins.

"It's been really fun and is kinda getting the juices flowing," Anderson said in his corner office of the Loyola boys locker room Friday night. "I feel a little bit younger than I did six months ago. I'm not sure why I got back in but I do love the relationships and hanging out with the kids."

Three Rams scored in double figures, led by 13 from Ethan Stack, 12 by Bryce Lapham and 10 from Raef Konzen. Anderson noted his team is starting to get the method of his fast-paced, up-and-down system. It will just take some time for a team with three freshmen getting major playing time. "I'm really proud of them," Anderson said. "They are very athletic and they are good kids."

Frenchtown whipped visiting Stevensville on Saturday, 57-21. Kellen Kimpel scored 12 points and Carter Anciaux added 10 for the Broncs. Cole Olson and Lorenzo Grazzani each tallied six points for the Yellowjackets.

Seeley-Swan soared past host Lincoln Friday, 73-33. Walker McDonald scored 17 points for the Blackhawks. Andrew Brown scored 14 points and Logan Joyce added nine for the Lynx. Deer Lodge dropped Drummond Friday, 70-59. Logan Nicholson scored 43 points for the Wardens. Colt Parson had 23 points for the Trojans. Drummond dumped Lincoln on Saturday, 69-25. Caleb Parke scored 23 points for the Trojans.

St. Regis stopped Charlo Friday, 71-56. Caleb Ball collected 23 points for the Tigers. Bozeman Gallatin topped Kalispell Flathead, 58-52. Gavin Chouinard scored 14 points for the Braves. Bozeman dumped Kalispell Glacier, 84-60. Connor Sullivan scored 15 points for the Wolfpack.

Polson posted a 59-51 win at Libby Saturday. Colton Graham paced the Pirates with 22 points. Jarrett Wilson added 12 points. Caden Williams led the Loggers with 21 points.

The Scobey boys on Saturday shattered Missoula Sentinel's all-class record with their 57th consecutive victory. With the eyes of their small northeastern Montana town upon them, the two-time defending state champion Scobey team routed Dodson 65-41 for the program's 57th consecutive victory — an all-class record for boys. Scobey surpassed the mark of 56 set by Missoula Sentinel from 1962-65.

Girls basketball

Whitefish posted a 33-29 win at Corvallis Friday. Bailey Smith led the Bulldogs with 12 points and Erin Wilde added seven. Tylin Sorensen scored 10 points for the Blue Devils and Erika Jessop added nine.

Thompson Falls tripped Plains, 76-24. Ellie Baxter poured in 24 points and Chesney Lowe added 16 for the Blue Hawks.

Charlo won at St. Regis Friday, 40-25. Kassidi Cox led the Vikings with 15 points. Kalispell Flathead tripped Bozeman Gallatin, 53-25. Maddy Moy paced the Bravettes with 20 points.

Drummond drubbed Lincoln Saturday, 51-18. Lexi Nelson scored 12 points and Holly Hauptman added 11 for the Trojans. Drummond edged Deer Lodge Friday, 36-34. Hauptman led the Trojans with 13 points.

Browning won a home thriller over Columbia Falls Friday, 50-49. Maddie Robison tallied 19 points and Grace Gedlaman added 10 for the Wildkats.

Frenchtown beat visiting Stevensville on Saturday, 39-35. Demi Smith led the Broncs with 15 points. Kelti Wahdlel led the Yellowjackets with nine points.

Wrestling

Corvallis won the Glyn Brawley Classic Saturday in Corvallis. The Blue Devils totaled 159 points, which was 13 more than runner-up Frenchtown. Champions for Corvallis included Jason Davis (138), Kanyon Stoker (145) and Jonny Williams (160).

Libby won the Buzz Lucey tourney Saturday in Superior. Individual champions for the Loggers included James Warner (170) and Jace DeShazer (182).

Missoula Big Sky's Israel Moreno took top honors in the 145-pound weight class at the CMR Holiday Classic in Great Falls Saturday. Moreno pinned senior Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls/Noxon in the finals in 53 seconds.

