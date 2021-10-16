Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart football team trounces Anaconda

High school football
Loyola Sacred Heart steamrolled to a 50-6 win at Anaconda. The Rams jumped to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter. Quarterback Keenan Russell scored on a 7-yard run and then threw a 40-yard TD pass to Malik Lyttle. Talen Reynolds added a 10-yard TD run following a Copperhead turnover. Reynolds then scored his second rushing touchdown, this one from 4 yards out, to give his team a 27-6 lead with 7:16 left in the first half. Teammate Declan Harrington scored less than a minute later on a 34-yard interception return. Reynolds recorded his third touchdown early in the third period on a 65-yard run and added one more on a 1-yard run after rambling 80 yards to set up the TD.
St. Ignatius stomped host Arlee, 58-0. Bryce Umphrey scored on a 27-yard run, 15-yard pass reception and 20-yard interception return. Charley Adams scored on a 35-yard run and a 23-yard pass from Kellen McClure. Canyon Sargent scored on a 40-yard pass from McClure and a 41-yard interception return.
Top-ranked Flint Creek won at Seeley-Swan, 42-6. Tyler Burden scored three touchdowns for the undefeated Titans on 2- and 5-yard runs and a 32-yard pass from Andrew Tallon. The QB totaled two touchdown passes. McDonald scored on a 62-yard run for the Blackhawks.
Eureka posted a 14-13 home win over previously-unbeaten Bigfork. Caleb Utter scored on a 2-yard run and Remington Little on a 3-yard run for the Lions. With the score at 14-7 in the fourth quarter, Bigfork score a TD and then elected to try a go-ahead two-point conversion pass that was unsuccessful.
Kalispell Glacier whipped crosstown rival Flathead, 56-0. Jake Rendina scored on runs of 3, 8 and 1 yards. Gage Sliter threw three touchdown passes and Kash Goicoechea scored on an 82-yard kickoff return.
Class A top-ranked Hamilton won at Libby, 48-14. Montana Grizzly commit Tyson Rostad completed 12 of 15 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Tim Zohner rushed for 92 yards on 17 carries and Liam O'Connell had five catches for 149 yards. Teammate Eli Taylor had four catches for 124 yards and two touchdown.
Columbia Falls claimed a 35-19 win at Whitefish. Cody Schweikert threw two touchdowns passes to Jace Duval and ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Polson posted a 35-0 win at Browning. Jarrett Wilson threw four touchdown passes for the Pirates.
Top-ranked Florence won at Whitehall, 54-7. Patrick Duchien threw four touchdown passes and ran 27 yards for the Falcons' first score.
Ronan rolled to a home win over Corvallis, 34-7. Frenchtown cruised past Stevensville, 41-16. Superior beat Darby, 30-26. White Sulphur Springs whipped Noxon, 50-8. Thompson Falls whipped Plains, 61-6. Hot Springs trounced West Yellowstone, 66-8.
Missoula Big Sky dropped a 42-7 decision to Helena at Vigilante Stadium. While both teams were sloppy and there was a total of seven turnovers (three for Helena High, four for Big Sky) Helena's Marcus Evans provided an early spark for the Bengals and with a slew of tackles on defense, a blocked punt, a rushing touchdown, as well as an nifty hurdle for a first down, it turned out be one memorable night for the senior son of the head coach. With Helena leading 35-0, the clock ran early in the fourth due to the mercy rule before Big Sky got on the board thanks to a touchdown pass from Caleb Hren to Louis Sanders. Sanders also had an interception.
High school volleyball
Polson and Corvallis made a big first impression on the opening day of the Blocktober Classic in Butte. The Pirates went 6-1 in Pool A, finishing second to 7-0 Hardin. Corvallis was 5-2 in Pool C, finishing third behind a pair of 6-1 teams in Laurel and Glendive. On Saturday, Florence won the Bracket II championship. Stevensville beat Libby in the Bracket III final. Jefferson won the Bracket I title.
Charlo swept past Superior, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19. Kassidi Cox had 12 kills and Molly Kate Sullivan nine for the Vikings. Sorren Reese had 11 kills for the Bobcats. Shelby edged Bigfork in a marathon, 25-20, 18-25, 28-26, 18-25, 16-14. Loyola swept Eureka, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14.
High school soccer
Loyola's boys advanced to the State A semifinal round with a 1-0 home win over Bigfork Saturday. Clayton Ogilvie scored the goal for the Rams in the 35th minute. Loyola keeper Hudson Kovics made one save and Bigfork keeper Caiden Riedesel made five saves in six attempts. The Columbia Falls boys beat Lone Peak, 3-0. The Whitefish boys beat Corvallis, 5-1. Livingston beat the Stevensville boys, 2-0.
The Missoula Sentinel girls posted a 3-1 win over Kalispell Glacier. Calista Wroble scored the goal for the Wolfpack. No information was made available on the Sentinel goals. The Sentinel boys dropped a 3-0 decision to powerhouse Glacier. Bridger DallaBetta, Hunter Lisauski and Zane Elliot scored for the Wolfpack
Whitefish eliminated the Loyola girls, 10-0. The Laurel girls eliminated Columbia Falls, 3-1. Billings Central blanked the Hamilton girls, 6-0. The Bigfork girls won at Stevensville, 3-2.
High school cross country
Hamilton won the boys team race in the Western Classic in Dillon. Brinson Wyche of Corvallis was the top finisher in 16:43.3. Corvallis won the girls team race. Hannah Sempf of Columbia Falls won the girls race in 19:38.1.
College soccer
Montana rallied from an early deficit to win at Idaho on Friday night, 2-1. After conceding a goal just 3:06 in, the earliest Montana has allowed a goal since Washington State scored at 1:57 back in 2018, the Grizzlies overwhelmed the Vandals, out-shooting them 22-5 over the final 87 minutes and generating 15 corner kicks, the most for the program since 2017. It was a just result for a match Montana (4-1-1 Big Sky, 8-5-1 overall), which limited Idaho (2-4-1, 8-5-2) to five shots over the final 87 minutes.
Less than two minutes after the start of the second half, Taylor Hansen took a shot that Sami Siems cunningly high-stepped over, which partly shielded Idaho goalkeeper Avrie Fox. Fox couldn’t complete the save, and Taylor Stoeger was there for the loose-ball rebound to even the score at 1-1. A few minutes later, McKenzie Kilpatrick touched her way past a defender on the left side and sent a shot ringing off the crossbar. Within a mess of bodies in front, Stoeger collected the ball and finished for her fourth goal of the season, the ninth of her career.
College cross country
Sparked by four runners who covered the eight-kilometer course in less than 25 minutes, the Montana men’s cross country squad placed sixth out of 26 teams on Saturday morning at the UC Riverside Highlander Invitational in Riverside, California. Joel Mendez placed 14th in a time of 24:23. Also breaking 25 minutes were Jordan Hansen (24:44), Ben Vanderbosch (24:55) and AJ Eckmann (24:56).
Montana’s women’s team, aided greatly by the return of both Beatrix Frissell and Olivia Lackland Henry, finished 14th out of 25 schools. Frissell, racing in a Montana uniform for the first time this fall, covered the six-kilometer course in a time of 21:39 to finish 28th in a field of 262. Lackland Henry, racing for the first time since early September, clocked a 22:13.