Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Loyola Sacred Heart football team trounces Anaconda

Class A top-ranked Hamilton won at Libby, 48-14. Montana Grizzly commit Tyson Rostad completed 12 of 15 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Tim Zohner rushed for 92 yards on 17 carries and Liam O'Connell had five catches for 149 yards. Teammate Eli Taylor had four catches for 124 yards and two touchdown.

Missoula Big Sky dropped a 42-7 decision to Helena at Vigilante Stadium. While both teams were sloppy and there was a total of seven turnovers (three for Helena High, four for Big Sky) Helena's Marcus Evans provided an early spark for the Bengals and with a slew of tackles on defense, a blocked punt, a rushing touchdown, as well as an nifty hurdle for a first down, it turned out be one memorable night for the senior son of the head coach. With Helena leading 35-0, the clock ran early in the fourth due to the mercy rule before Big Sky got on the board thanks to a touchdown pass from Caleb Hren to Louis Sanders. Sanders also had an interception.