Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team tops Billings Skyview

Boys basketball

Missoula Hellgate recorded a 49-43 home win over Billings Skyview on Saturday. Griffin Kinch paced the Knights with 13 points. Connor Dick and Brogan Callaghan each added 10 points. Hellgate led 36-27 after three quarters and held on.

Missoula Big Sky posted a 52-44 home win over Billings Skyview Friday. Louis Sanders led a balanced Eagles attack with 10 points. Shane Shepherd and Josiah Cuaresma added eight apiece. Billings Senior beat the Missoula Hellgate boys Friday, 56-54. Dick scored 14 points to lead the Knights and Kinch added 12 points. Missoula Sentinel dropped a 62-52 home decision to Billings West Friday. Kaden Sheridan connected on five 3-pointers and scored 28 points for Sentinel. Billings Senior won at Sentinel Saturday, 57-54. Sheridan scored 17 points for the Spartans.

Hamilton won at Columbia Falls Friday, 75-67, in overtime. Eli Taylor led the Broncs with 23 points. Asher Magness had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Tyson Rostad also had a double-double for Hamilton with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Jace Hill had 20 points and seven assists for the Wildcats. Hamilton lost to Whitefish, 61-50. Talon Holmquist tallied 21 points for the Bulldogs and Taylor had 15 for the Broncs.

Ronan topped Corvallis Friday, 59-51. Elijah Tonasket scored 23 points for the Chiefs. Donovan Potter paced the Blue Devils with 20 points.

Bigfork fell to Kellogg, Idaho, 51-42. Wyatt Johnson and Colin Wade each had eight points to lead the Vikings. Libby bounced Stevensville Friday, 51-19. Lorenzo Grazzani had 13 points for the Yellowjackets. Livingston stopped Stevensville Saturday, 62-21. Grazzani had eight points for Stevi.

Great Falls beat Kalispell Flathead Friday, 57-47. Noah Cummings scored 14 points for the Braves. Great Falls CMR bounced the Braves Saturday, 64-47. Joseph Hansen scored 19 points for the Braves.

Malta outlasted Loyola Sacred Heart in Shelby, 54-48. Reynolds Johnston and Declan Harrington had nine points for Loyola, which used a 20-13 third-quarter surge to pull within two points after Malta led by 10 entering the second quarter. The Mustangs outscored the Rams 13-9 in the final eight minutes.

Hot Springs beat visiting Noxon, 62-30. Frenchtown beat Livingston, 49-42. Connor Michaud scored 16 points and Eli Quinn added 15 for the Broncs.

Thompson Falls topped Choteau on Saturday, 55-46. Nathan Schraeder scored 15 points and Adam Childers added 11 for the Blue Hawks. Stillwater Christian stopped Thompson Falls on Friday, 50-46. Jesse Claridge scored 21 points for the Blue Hawks.

St. Ignatius stopped Charlo, 78-42. Zoran LaFrombois totaled 33 points to lead the Bulldogs. Keaton Piedalue paced the Vikings with 12 points. On Saturday St. Ignatius edged Eureka, 48-47, thanks to a LaFrombois 3-point shot with three seconds left. Arlee beat Charlo, 65-43. Ben Old Person-Harlow led Arlee with 19 points and Kendall O'Neill added 16. Wesley Anderson had 12 points for the Vikings. Belt bounced Florence, 54-46. Beau Neal scored 14 points for the Falcons. Lewistown beat Polson, 65-47.

St. Regis stopped Victor, 62-39. Tanner Day tallied 21 points for the Tigers.

Girls basketball

Missoula Hellgate boosted its record to 2-0 with a home win over Billings Skyview on Saturday, 53-47. Alex Covill scored 15 points and Bailee Saylor added 14 for the Knights. Keke Davis added 11 points for the hosts.

Billings West posted a 70-60 win at Missoula Sentinel Friday. Olivia Huntsinger, Brooke Stayner and Kassidy Kirgan each scored 11 points for the Spartans, who were outscored 28-11 in the fourth quarter. Billings Senior beat Sentinel Saturday, 64-51. Stayner scored 16 points for the Spartans. Billings Skyview beat the Missoula Big Sky girls Friday, 63-18.

Butte Central bounced Polson Friday, 47-29. Turquoise Pierre scored seven points and Grace Simonich added five for the Pirates. Columbia Falls edged Hamilton Friday, 41-36. Maddie Robison scored 25 points for the Wildkats. Taryn Searle scored 13 points for the Broncs.

Darby dropped a 51-34 decision on Friday to Salmon, Idaho. Amber Anderson scored 12 points and Makena Hawkinson and Hadassah Wilson added five apiece for the Tigers.

Stevensville stopped Libby, 51-29. Claire Hutchison scored 21 points for the Yellowjackets. Noxon won at Hot Springs, 48-46. Frenchtown beat Livingston, 58-29. Kendra Jacobs collected 23 points and Demi Smith added 19 for the Broncs.

Ronan beat Corvallis, 60-35. Dani Coffman scored 16 points and LaReina Cordova added 13 for the Maidens. Madeline Gilder scored 12 points for the Blue Devils. Dillon posted a 56-35 win over Ronan. Coffman had 12 points for the Maidens. Kalispell Flathead beat Great Falls, 39-32. Clare Converse and Akilah Kubi each scored 12 points for the Bravettes.

Malta proved to be too much for Loyola Sacred Heart in Shelby, 76-63. Kennedy McCorkle and Natalie Clevenger paced Loyola with 19 points each. Belt beat Florence Friday, 45-36. Kasidy Yeoman scored 13 points for the Falcons. Florence beat Shelby Saturday, 61-16. Trista Williams scored 16 points for the Falcons.

Thompson Falls topped Stillwater Christian, 77-34. Ellie Baxter scored 24 points and Maliyah LeCoure added 20 for the Blue Hawks. St. Regis stopped Victor, 48-29, behind 19 points by Macy Hill.

High school hockey

The Missoula Bruins posted a 3-1 win over Billings Saturday. Easton Leadbetter had two goals and an assist and Adam Jones had a goal and an assist. Goalie Quinn Heggen made 21 saves for Missoula.

The Missoula Bruins dropped a 3-2 decision to Billings Friday night in Billings. The hosts built a 2-0 lead before Connor Hangas scored for Missoula in the third period. Billings went back up 3-1 before the Bruins scored in the closing seconds on a shot by Sam Baldry, assisted by Lars Thorne-Thomsen.

