Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel football pulls past Bozeman Friday night

The top-ranked Missoula Sentinel football team posted a 34-14 win Friday in Bozeman. The Spartans scored on their first drive, with Zac Crews striking paydirt on an 11-yard run. Sentinel scored again later in the quarter on a Crews 17-yard pass to Joseph Weida. Bozeman cut its deficit to 14-7 before Kellen Curtiss scored on a 1-yard burst for Sentinel late in the first half. Bozeman answered with a score and the halftime tally was 21-14. Crews scored on a 53-yard run up the middle early in the fourth quarter and the Spartans (2-0) cruised from there.

Missoula Hellgate moved to 1-1 with a 42-20 win at Belgrade. The game was not even as close as the final score indicated since the Panthers scored twice late. "We did a really good job again defensively and offensively we were pretty dynamic," Knights coach Mick Morris said. "Connor Dick had five TD passes. I don't know the last time Hellgate forced a running clock but it's been a long time." Dick's 17-yard TD pass to Ian Finch was the only score of the first period. Belgrade answered with a TD, but the Knights bounced back with five straight scores. First came an 8-yard TD pass from Dick to Finch, then a 54-yard TD strike from Dick to Leo Filardi. Jacob Sweatland scored on a 3-yard run to give Hellgate a 28-6 lead midway through the third period and Dick added TD passes to Finch and Filardi in the fourth quarter. Dick finished 25 for 44 passing for 336 yards. Filardi totaled 12 catches for 175 yards.