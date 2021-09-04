Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel football pulls past Bozeman Friday night

High school football
The top-ranked Missoula Sentinel football team posted a 34-14 win Friday in Bozeman. The Spartans scored on their first drive, with Zac Crews striking paydirt on an 11-yard run. Sentinel scored again later in the quarter on a Crews 17-yard pass to Joseph Weida. Bozeman cut its deficit to 14-7 before Kellen Curtiss scored on a 1-yard burst for Sentinel late in the first half. Bozeman answered with a score and the halftime tally was 21-14. Crews scored on a 53-yard run up the middle early in the fourth quarter and the Spartans (2-0) cruised from there.
Missoula Hellgate moved to 1-1 with a 42-20 win at Belgrade. The game was not even as close as the final score indicated since the Panthers scored twice late. "We did a really good job again defensively and offensively we were pretty dynamic," Knights coach Mick Morris said. "Connor Dick had five TD passes. I don't know the last time Hellgate forced a running clock but it's been a long time." Dick's 17-yard TD pass to Ian Finch was the only score of the first period. Belgrade answered with a TD, but the Knights bounced back with five straight scores. First came an 8-yard TD pass from Dick to Finch, then a 54-yard TD strike from Dick to Leo Filardi. Jacob Sweatland scored on a 3-yard run to give Hellgate a 28-6 lead midway through the third period and Dick added TD passes to Finch and Filardi in the fourth quarter. Dick finished 25 for 44 passing for 336 yards. Filardi totaled 12 catches for 175 yards.
Loyola Sacred Heart (1-1) dropped an 18-6 decision at powerhouse Fairfield. Keenan Russell scored the Rams' TD in the first quarter on a 7-yard QB counter. "The kids played hard," Loyola coach Todd Hughes said. "We had a great first half and then had some medical issues in the second half. But they fought hard. Both sides of the ball let up on two plays for us. That was a key."
Hot Springs (2-0) posted a 33-19 home win over Big Sandy Friday. Kyle Lawson scored five touchdowns for the Savage Heat. He caught a 34-yard TD pass from Jack McAllister for the first TD. He ran 20 yards for the second score. Lawson caught a 15-yard pass from McAllister for his third score. He later caught a 51-yard TD pass from McAllister and added a 1-yard TD burst. Hot Springs led 14-12 at halftime before pulling away with three straight scores.
Darby posted an impressive 59-6 home win over Arlee Friday. Preston Smith had 50 yards passing, 80 yards rushing, four rushing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Sawyer Townsend had 108 yards rushing, one touchdown and two interceptions. Nolan Lenny had 82 yards rushing, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Other Friday football scores: Eureka moved to 2-0 with a 35-0 win at Conrad. Quarterback Caleb Utter threw for two touchdowns and ran for two. Bigfork won in its season opener at Cut Bank, 27-0, behind two TD runs by Levi Taylor, including one from 78 yards. Hamilton rolled to a 48-6 win over Dillon behind four TD runs by Rostad. Whitefish edged Frenchtown, 20-17, behind three touchdown passes by Fynn Ridgeway. Gallatin County whipped Kalispell Flathead, 49-7.
Valley Christian lost a 37-35 barnburner to Geraldine-Highwood in front of close to 900 fans at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. St. Ignatius (2-0) stopped Charlo, 36-26, with Kellen McClure throwing four TD passes to Bryce Umphrey. Polson posted a 52-12 win at Stevensville. Seeley-Swan whipped Plains, 58-0. Libby bounced Ronan, 37-6. Kalispell Glacier topped Great Falls CMR, 33-21. Corvallis fell to Kellogg, Idaho, 62-14. Florence trounced Manhattan, 52-0. Thompson Falls outlasted St. Regis-Mullan, Idaho, 44-26.
High school soccer
The Stevensville boys (2-0) shut out Livingston Friday, 2-0. Cole Olson scored in the 35th minute and Janis Wingerath scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute. Keeper Camden Johnson made 10 saves in earning his second shutout. "The boys are playing well," Stevensville coach Ralph Serrette said. "We still have some marking up issues but the defense is strong and there can't be a better goalkeeper in the state than Camden Johnson."
The Stevensville girls won Friday, 4-1. Kelsen Zahn scored the first goal on an assist from Olivia Peretto. Josie Lewis scored the next goal with an assist from Olivia Marble. Victoria Uskowski added a goal in the second half and Zahn closed out the scoring with one more goal. The girls improved to 2-0. The Columbia Falls girls beat Lockwood, 10-0, Friday night.
The Whitefish girls beat Hamilton Friday, 8-2. Rylee Brackman scored both goals for the Broncs. The Billings Central boys beat Bigfork, 2-0 as did the Billings Central girls, beating Bigfork by the same score. The Glacier and Big Sky girls match was rescheduled.
Also on Saturday, Helena High swept the Missoula Sentinel teams. The Spartan girls fell 5-1 with the lone score coming frmo Haley Wolsky while the boys fell 3-2 in a tight match.
High school volleyball
Deer Lodge defeated Troy Friday, 25-8, 25-18, 25-12. Skyla Pierson had 14 kills and five aces for the Wardens. Frenchtown swept past visiting Libby, 26-24, 25-14, 25-16. Ronan swept visiting Corvallis on Saturday, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15. Rylie Lindquist collected seven kills, 12 digs and three aces for the Blue Devils. Ronan later swept Hamilton, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15. Olivia Clairmont recorded 14 kills as part of Ronan's 39 total terminations. Noxon fell to Alberton-Superior, 3-1. Charlo swept St. Regis, 3-0.
Kalispell Glacier beat Great Falls, 2-0, in a tournament in which Glacier fell to Great Falls CMR, 2-0. Flathead beat Bozeman High, 2-0. Great Falls beat Flathead, 2-1. Flathead beat Gallatin, 2-0. Gallatin swept Glacier, 2-0. Deer Lodge outlasted Eureka in a five-setter, 3-2. Billings Senior swept Missoula Big Sky, 2-0 in one match but the Eagles took a 3-0 win in another on Saturday. Big Sky also fell to Billings West, 2-1. Missoula Sentinel defeated Senior, 3-0.
Columbia Falls beat Stevensville in five sets, 27-25, 15-25, 27-29, 25-23, 15-11. Madeline Stutsman lead the Wildkats with 12 kills and added 10 assists for the double-double. Jazzy Marino also had a double-double with 10 kills and 21 assists. "It was a battle back and forth," Wildkats coach Jolandie Brooks said. "We let them get too far ahead in set two and didn’t work our way back. In set three, we were ahead and let them come back to win. We got the job done in sets one, four and five! It was great experience for my girls. You can’t mimic those types of situations in practice, and man, to come away with the win, it feels great."
—Missoulian staff