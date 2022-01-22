Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Sentinel girls stop Butte

Girls basketball

Missoula Sentinel bounced Butte on Friday night, 44-37. Emily McElmurry led the Spartans with 13 points. Brooke McGrath scored eight points for Butte.

Loyola Sacred Heart posted a 67-60 home win over Columbia Falls Saturday. Kennedy McCorkle led the Breakers with 22 points and Gio Horner added 16. Nat Clevenger was also in double figures with 13 points. Grace Gedlamen scored 23 points for the Wildkats.

Florence jumped to a 21-point halftime lead en route to a 50-26 win over Deer Lodge Friday. Kasidy Yeoman scored 19 points and Kylie Kovatch added 11 for the Falcons. Nia McClanahan scored 11 points for the Wardens.

St. Ignatius stomped Troy Friday, 61-19. Kooper Page collected 19 points for the Bulldogs. St. Ignatius handed visiting Bigfork its first loss Saturday, claiming a 52-44 verdict. Kason Page collected 19 points and Kooper Page 17 for the Bulldogs.

Ronan posted a home win over Whitefish Friday, 38-31. Olivia Heiner led the hosts with 17 points. Taylor Means tallied 14 points for the Bulldogs. Ronan lost to visiting Browing on Saturday, 52-27. Heiner had nine points for the Maidens.

Frenchtown topped East Helena Friday, 61-52. Demi Smith led the Broncs with 20 points.

Kalispell Flathead crushed rival Kalispell Glacier Friday, 52-23. Maddy Moy scored 17 points and Kennedy Mooore added 14 for the Bravettes. Bethany Sorenson scored seven points for the Wolfpack.

Polson posted a 52-30 home win over Libby Saturday. Jazlyn Dalby led the Pirates with 13 points.

Boys basketball

Valley Christian bounced Philipsburg Friday, 62-53. Riley Reimer led the Eagles with 24 points, followed by Branson Becker with 13 and Asher Beaudin 10. Hayden Mason collected 19 points for the Prospectors.

Butte proved to be too much for Missoula Sentinel Friday, 73-63. Trevor Rausch, Kaden Sheridan and Joe Weida each scored 12 points for the Spartans.

St. Regis posted an 80-68 win at Charlo Friday. Tanner Day led the Tigers with 28 points and Caleb Ball added 23. Wesley Anderson scored 23 points for the Vikings. Drummond beat the Tigers on Saturday, 62-38. Ball had 12 points for St. Regis.

Darby downed Victor Friday, 60-41. Hooper Reed scored 16 points and Preston Smith added 14 to lead the Tigers. Carson Varner scored 15 points for Victor.

Florence bounced Deer Lodge Friday, 64-46. Beau Neal tallied 23 points and Blake Shoupe added 13 for the Falcons. Logan Nicholson meshed 25 points for the Wardens.

Kalispell Glacier beat intracity rival Kalispell Flathead Friday, 69-49. Ty Olsen tallied 20 points and Connor Sullivan added 10 for the Wolfpack. Jostan Cripe scored 24 points for the Braves.

St. Ignatius stomped Troy Friday, 61-14. Zoran LaFrombois led the Bulldogs with 27 points. The Bulldogs lost at Bigfork Saturday, 57-54. Bryce Gilliard led the Vikings with 15 points and Colin Wade added 14.

Frenchtown stopped East Helena Friday, 60-42. Devin Shelton led the Broncs with 15 points. On Saturday the Broncs won at Stevensville, 59-37. Connor Michaud scored 16 points for the Broncs and Shelton added 15. Kellan Beller tallied 14 points for the Yellowjackets.

High school wrestling

Frenchtown dumped Laurel in the Class A Duals in Lewistown, 60-9. Winning by fall for the Broncs were Noah Rausch (182), Brody Harris (205), Philip Herald (285), Gavin Bauman (120), Bradyn Rate (132), Brad McLean (138), Gavin McLean (152) and Smokey Stoker (160).

College indoor track and field

Montana competed against Big Sky foes Idaho State and Montana State on Friday night at the Bobcat Performance meet in Bozeman. On the men's side, the Grizzlies fell to both the Bengals (79 to 51) and Bobcats (75 to 55). The results were similar on the women's side, with Idaho State (76 to 61) and Montana State (81 to 54) both out-scoring the Grizzlies.

Individual highlights for Montana include four event wins, all in field events. Morgan Radtke won the women's high jump (5-6.5), Gordon McMillion was victorious the men's long jump (21-1.25), Matt Ward won the men's weight throw (58-2) and Tanessa Morris won the women's weight throw (53-3.5).

Radtke, a junior from Drummond, won the women's high jump after clearing 5-6.5 for the first time in her career – a personal best by 2 inches. Radtke was also Montana's top long jumper on the women's side, finishing third with a top jump of 17-4.75 – a PR of more than 4 inches.

Women's college tennis

The Montana women's tennis team fell 7-0 Saturday morning in a non-conference dual versus Utah in Salt Lake City. The Utes are one of the best teams UM will face all season. The short-handed Griz were forced to forfeit at No. 6 singles. Montana will be back on the courts Sunday at 9 a.m. to take on the Seattle Redhawks in another non-conference dual in Salt Lakte City.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0