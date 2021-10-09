Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Sentinel volleyball downs Flathead at home

High school volleyball
The Missoula Sentinel Spartans downed Kalispell Flathead, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, at home Saturday. The Spartans were led by 29 assists from Paige Sawyer, 14 kills and two aces from Quincy Frohlich and a 26-dig day from Raia Chase. The Spartans improved to 15-4 overall and remain perfect at 9-0 in the Western AA.
Missoula Hellgate was swept by Helena High.
Kalispell Glacier downed Butte in five sets. St. Ignatius beat Troy in four sets. Eureka was swept by Thompson Falls.
High school football
On Saturday, St. Ignatius took down Darby, 56-6, at home. Dillon routed Stevensville, 63-24. Troy beat Plains, 56-14. Top-ranked Class A squad Hamilton kept perfect with a 55-0, shutout win over Ronan. In one of the biggest and most lopsided games you'll come across this season, Columbia Falls smashed Browning, 81-0.
On the other side, and much closer, top-ranked 8-Man team Drummond-Philipsburg escaped a near upset against Charlo. The hosting Titans got out with a 38-36 OT win to stay perfect after the tough test against Charlo. Missoula Valley Christian took down West Yellowstone, 63-14.
High school soccer
The Missoula Hellgate Knights girls soccer team beat Kalispell Flathead on the road Saturday, 4-0. The Knights were led by a pair of goals from Gabby Beaton and one apiece by Carmen Anderson and Clara Tallent. The Knights rattled off 28 shots to 10 by Flathead. Knights keeper Nova Garder had seven saves. The Knights improve to 9-1-1 on the season.
The Hellgate boys meanwhile routed Flathead, 10-0, behind a hat trick from Lars Thorne-Thomson and a pair from Jake Adams. Five other Knights found the back of the net. Both teams will have a big set of matches on Tuesday, with the boys getting a chance to clinch the top seed and the girls a shot at leap-frogging Helena High.
The Missoula Loyola girls beat Corvallis, 3-2. The Breakers scored twice in the second half to break away from a 1-1 halftime score. The Loyola boys also took a win, 4-0, over Corvallis.