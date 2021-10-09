Late Friday/Saturday sports roundup: Sentinel volleyball downs Flathead at home

High school soccer

The Missoula Hellgate Knights girls soccer team beat Kalispell Flathead on the road Saturday, 4-0. The Knights were led by a pair of goals from Gabby Beaton and one apiece by Carmen Anderson and Clara Tallent. The Knights rattled off 28 shots to 10 by Flathead. Knights keeper Nova Garder had seven saves. The Knights improve to 9-1-1 on the season.

The Hellgate boys meanwhile routed Flathead, 10-0, behind a hat trick from Lars Thorne-Thomson and a pair from Jake Adams. Five other Knights found the back of the net. Both teams will have a big set of matches on Tuesday, with the boys getting a chance to clinch the top seed and the girls a shot at leap-frogging Helena High.

The Missoula Loyola girls beat Corvallis, 3-2. The Breakers scored twice in the second half to break away from a 1-1 halftime score. The Loyola boys also took a win, 4-0, over Corvallis.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0