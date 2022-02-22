Late Monday/Tuesday sports roundup: Drummond wins District 13-C challenge game

Drummond defeated Seeley-Swan, 38-37, in a District 13-C challenge game Monday at Frenchtown to earn a No. 2 seed for the Western C divisional tournament. Caleb Parke scored 15 points and Chase Goldade added eight for the Trojans. Jalen Kauffman tallied 12 points and Chase Haines 10 for the Blackhawks.

Kalispell Flathead beat Missoula Big Sky, 44-37, on Tuesday in Missoula to keep alive their hopes of winning a share of the Western AA regular-season crown. They'll need to beat Missoula Hellgate on Thursday at home in their regular-season finale and then have Hellgate lose to last-place Kalispell Glacier on Saturday to force a tie with an 11-3 record in conference games.

The Missoula Bruins took second at the President's Cup Tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend. They posted a 3-2 record. The Bruins beat the Ventura Mariners, 7-1, the Oklahoma City Oil Kings 18U AA, 4-1, and Regis Jesuit Varsity (out of Denver), 3-1. Both Missoula losses were against Team Wyoming, by a score of 2-1 in pool play and 3-2 in the final. Missoula was led by Simon Wilson with four goals and two assists, and Dan Upton with four goals and an assist. The Bruins play their last home games this weekend at the Glacier Ice Rink, facing Flathead at 7 p.m. Saturday for senior night.