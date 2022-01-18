Late Monday/Tuesday sports roundup: Montana's Sciglitano named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week

Men's college tennis

Playing in his first dual matches as a Grizzly, Montana junior Lawrence Sciglitano went undefeated in both singles and doubles on UM's opening weekend to earn Big Sky Conference Men's Tennis Player of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday.

Sciglitano, who transferred to Montana from Boise State last summer, helped lead the Grizzlies to a pair of non-conference wins over Eastern Washington and Air Force in Missoula over the weekend to start the season at 2-0.

"Lawrence dominated both doubles and singles matches, which gave the team a lot of momentum. So, I'm happy for him," UM coach Jason Brown said. "Even though it's his first year with us, he's played a lot of college tennis, and it showed. He set a tone with the team that he's going to go out, act like a professional, and take care of business, and that's exactly what he did."

The native of Melbourne, Australia, cruised to a pair of straight-set wins in singles and went 2-0 in doubles to help UM to a 7-0 sweep of EWU and tense 4-3 upset over Air Force.

Boys basketball

Missoula Hellgate outscored Belgrade 41-27 in the second half to turn a 24-20 halftime lead into 65-47 home win on Monday. Brogan Callaghan scored all of his team-high 13 points in the second half for the Knights, Dre Bowie had nine of his 11 after halftime and Connor Dick had seven of his 11 in the second half. Belgrade's Ta'Veus Randle and Kade Schlauch each scored 15 points, while Wyatt Russell had 12.

