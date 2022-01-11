Late Monday/Tuesday sports roundup: Polson boys basketball team downs Frenchtown in OT

High school boys basketball

Polson earned a 56-53 overtime victory against Frenchtown on the road Tuesday. Colton Graham led the Pirates with 17 points, including four of their five points in overtime. Jarrett Wilson added 13 points for Polson. Eli Quinn paced the Broncs with 16 points, while Devin Shelton and Kellen Klimpel scored nine apiece. The teams were tied 51-51 after regulation as Frenchtown outscored Polson 17-9 in the fourth quarter to force the extra frame.

Hamilton outscored East Helena 12-0 in the first quarter on its way to a 63-50 home win on Tuesday. Asher Magness led the Broncs with 15 points and six rebounds, Liam O'Connell added 14 points and six rebounds, and Eli Taylor chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and five assists.

St. Ignatius lit up the scoreboard for a 91-31 win over Two Eagle River on Tuesday. Kellen McClure's 20 points led five players in double figures, and the Bulldogs remained unbeaten by crushing the Eagles. Zoran LaFrombois added 17, Cederick McDonald 16, Jadence Peone 13 and Ross McPherson 10.

Florence breezed to a 71-23 victory against Anaconda on Tuesday. Blake Shoupe paced the Falcons with 15 points, while Jace Pedersen poured in 14.

Libby posted a 56-41 win over rival Eureka on Tuesday.

Ronan tallied a 57-49 win over Arlee on Tuesday.

Valley Christian scored a 51-31 win over Victor on Monday. Eyan Becker and Asher Beaudin each poured in 13 points for the Eagles, while Riley Reimer added 11 points.

Eureka posted a 56-48 win over Thompson Falls on Monday behind Gavin Bates' all-around performance of 24 points, eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block. Joey Kindel added nine assists and five points.

St. Regis ran away with a 59-36 win over Clark Fork on Monday. Tanner Day and Kaleb Park each scored 16 points for the Tigers, who outscored the Bobcats 41-15 across the middle two quarters.

High school girls basketball

Hamilton rode Layne Kearns' 25-point performance to a 54-33 win over East Helena on Tuesday. Ayda Griffin added 10 points for the Broncs, while Taryn Searle chipped in eight points.

Hellgate cruised to a 66-34 road win over Belgrade on Tuesday. Keke Davis scored 14 points, including eight free throws, to lead the Knights, while Perry Paffhausen and Alex Covill added nine points apiece.

Frenchtown doubled up Polson, 60-30, at home Tuesday. Sade Smith led the Broncs with 15 points, Demi Smith added 12 and Carah Evans had 10. Ariana Burke paced the Pirates with 12 points.

Noxon held off a late rally to down Hot Springs, 48-46, on Tuesday. Emily Brown scored 16 points for Noxon, while Jaedyn Murray added nine. Katelyn Christensen led all scorers with 20 for Hot Springs, which trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter. Josie Uski added 10 for the Savage Heat.

Ronan posted a 53-21 victory over Arlee on Tuesday.

Eureka eased its way to a 51-14 home win over rival Libby on Tuesday as Reena Truman paved the way with 14 points.

Clark Fork cruised to a 50-28 win over St. Regis on Monday. Lanie Crabb was tops with 15 points, and Isabella Perieira and Darby Haskins helped with 11 apiece. Averie Burnham scored nine and Baylee Pruitt eight for St. Regis.

Victor vaulted to a 53-29 win over Valley Christian on Monday. Virginia Brown led a balanced Pirates attack with 10 points in a romp over the Eagles. Ten players scored for Victor, which trailed by three after one quarter but used a 23-12 second quarter to pull away.

