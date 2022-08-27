Late Saturday high school roundup: Loyola football team whips Conrad

High school football

The Loyola Sacred Heart football team kicked off its season with an impressive 49-14 home win over Conrad Saturday at Rollin Field. Talen Reynolds had 285 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored six touchdowns.

"They played really well as a team," Rams coach Todd Hughes said. "It was a good clean game. We made some mistakes but I thought they performed pretty well tonight both offensively and defensively. We ran the ball extraordinarily well."

Conrad led 8-6 early before Reynolds and the Rams turned on the afterburners. Reynolds scored on runs of 23 and 2 yards to make the score 20-8 after one period, then Loyola added three touchdowns in the second quarter on a 35-yard pass from Aiden Round to Declan Harrington and Reynolds runs of 33 and 82 yards.

Loyola led 42-14 at halftime and added one more score in the second half on a 21-yard pass from Round to Malik Lyttle.

Round finished 5 for 7 passing for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor Jones led Loyola in tackles with seven.

High school cross country

Corvallis swept the team titles in its Kick Off Meet on Saturday. The boys won with a score of 24 points, followed by Hamilton with 43, Ronan 79 and Stevensville 100. Hamilton freshman Taylor Doleac won the race in 18:03.3, followed by senior Gavin Hagberg of Corvallis in 18:35.9. The Corvallis girls won with a score of 20, followed by Hamilton with 39 and Ronan with 77. Laurie Davidson of Corvallis won the race in 21:16.5, followed by teammates Violet Jessop in 21:22.4 and Autumn Benson in 21:53.7

High school volleyball

Hamilton finished with the best record in the Northwest/Southwest Tipoff Tourney this weekend in the Bitterroot Valley. The Broncs had a sparkling record of 11-1. Butte Central had the next best record at 10-2, followed by Dillon at 9-3, Stevensville 8-4 and Polson 9-5.

Bozeman Gallatin won at Missoula Hellgate Saturday, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16. Gallatin also won at Missoula Sentinel, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14. Bozeman beat Missoula Big Sky, 25-12, 25-17, 25-15. The Hawks also beat Hellgate, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20. Belgrade beat Big Sky, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23.