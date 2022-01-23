Late Saturday sports roundup: Bigfork boys basketball team tops St. Ignatius in thriller

Boys basketball

Bigfork edged St. Ignatius in a thriller Saturday, 57-54. Bryce Gilliard led the Vikings with 15 points and Colin Wade added 14. Zoran LaFrombois tallied 21 points for the Bulldogs and Ross McPherson added 11.

Charlo tripped Two Eagle River on Saturday, 76-38. Wesley Anderson, Hayden Hollow and Stetson Reum each had 14 points for the Vikings. Thomas Spotted Eagle scored 21 points for the Eagles.

Browning posted a 50-45 win over Ronan Saturday. Payton Cates led the Chiefs with 13 points and Ruben Couture added 11.

Girls basketball

Drummond posted a 59-46 win over St. Regis Saturday. Bailey Parke led the Trojans with 12 points, followed by Elizabeth Perry with 11 and Lexi Nelson 10. Macy Hill scored 16 points for St. Regis. Hamilton beat Butte Central, 58-54.

Seeley-Swan stopped Victor Saturday, 73-28. Emily Maughan collected 25 points and Kyla Conley added 21 for the Blackhawks.

Charlo dumped Two Eagle River on Saturday, 59-11. Mila Hawk scored 20 points for the Vikings and Sidney Bauer added 10.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0