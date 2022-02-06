Late Saturday sports roundup: Hellgate girls stay unbeaten with win over Capital Saturday

High school girls basketball

Class AA second-ranked Missoula Hellgate stayed undefeated with a 49-22 home win over Helena Capital Saturday night. Bailee Sayler led the Knights with 15 points. Alex Covill added 12 points.

Class C 10th-ranked Seeley-Swan stayed undefeated with a 67-46 win over Philipsburg. Sariah Maughan scored 21 points and Emily Maughan added 17 for the Blackhawks. Reece Pitcher led the Prospectors with 15 points and Asha Comings added 12.

High school boys basketball

Class C 10th-ranked Darby downed Valley Christian, 47-44. Preston Smith scored 24 points and Hooper Reed added 10 for the Tigers. Branson Becker and Asher Beaudin each tallied 13 points for the Eagles.

Drummond downed Victor, 46-42. Caleb Parke scored 17 points for the Trojans and Ben Bradshaw added eight. Carson Varner tallied 21 points for the Pirates.

Charlo tripped Superior, 64-29. Keaton Piedalue piled up 27 points and Coyle Nagy added 12 for the Vikings. Orion Plaake meshed eight points for the Bobcats.

Hot Springs stopped Two Eagle River, 78-50. Garth Parker scored 30 points for the Savage Heat. Nate Gates tallied 17 points for the Eagles. Dillon beat Hamilton, 60-43. Cole Dickemore scored 17 points for the Broncs.

Scoring record set

The state's single-game scoring mark was shattered for the second time in five days Saturday.

The record for points in a boys basketball game was broken when Lame Deer's Journey Emerson scored 82 points as No. 4 Lame Deer thumped Forsyth 111-27 in a Class B contest.

On Tuesday, Damon Gros Ventre of No. 1 Lodge Grass poured in 71 points in a 108-70 win over Huntley Project, topping the previous record of 68 set by Brad Cichosz of Harlem in a game against Poplar in Feb. 2020. Gros Ventre also surpassed Elvis Old Bull atop the Lodge Grass record book for career points in that game.

High school boys hockey

The Missoula Bruins beat the Flathead Fusion 2-1 on Saturday night and 5-3 Sunday morning at the Stumptown Ice Den in Whitefish. Adam Jones scored three goals in the win on Sunday. Lars Thorne-Thomsen netted the game-winner on Saturday and had a goal and an assist on Sunday. Izaak Moran had 52 saves over the weekend. The Bruins are 11-3 in league play and Flathead is 9-5.

