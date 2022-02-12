Late Saturday sports roundup: No. 3 Bigfork girls bounce No. 9 Thompson Falls

High school girls basketball

Class B third-ranked Bigfork posted a 62-45 home win over ninth-ranked Thompson Falls Saturday. Braeden Gunlock led the Valkyries with 20 points, followed by Callie Gembala with 12 points and Emma Berreth and Ava Davey with 10 points apiece. Maliyah LeCoure scored 18 points for the Blue Hawks.

Class B 10th-ranked Florence won at Class A Frenchtown, 50-32. Kylie Kovatch led the Falcons with 14 points and Kolbi Wood added 13. Alexis Godin led the Broncs with nine points.

Hamilton posted a 57-50 home win over Butte Central Saturday. Layne Kearns led the Broncs with 20 points. Taryn Searle added 11 points for the hosts.

Browning won at Polson Saturday, 68-38. Areanna Burke scored 12 points for the Pirates and teammate Lexi Wirz added nine.

High school boys basketball

Class B fifth-ranked St. Ignatius rolled to an 80-28 home win over Plains Saturday. Ross McPherson led the Bulldogs with 22 points, followed by Zoran LaFrombois with 13 and Cederick McDonald 12.

Class A fifth-ranked Frenchtown posted a 74-60 home win over Class B fourth-ranked Florence. Connor Michaud led the Broncs with 18 points and Devin Shelton added 15. Beau Neal piled up 28 points for the Falcons.

Bigfork posted a 59-43 home win over Class B 10th-ranked Thompson Falls. Nick Walker scored 10 points for the Vikings and Isak Epperly and Colin Wade each added nine.

