Late Saturday sports roundup: Polson volleyball team outlasts Ronan

High school volleyball

Polson posted a win over Ronan Saturday, 25-13, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23. Camilla Foresti collected 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces for the Pirates. Teammate Liz Tolley had 12 kills. For Ronan, Reina Cordova had 10 kills and 16 digs.

Kalispell Glacier rallied past Butte Saturday, 10-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-20, 15-12. Sidney Gulick had 20 kills and four blocks for the Wolfpack. Maddie Davis and Sammie Labrum each had three aces.

Charlo swept past Superior on Saturday, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14. Cassie Green led the Bobcats with seven assists, four kills and a block. Teammate Payton Milender added 18 digs and three aces. Thompson Falls swept Eureka, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17. Anaconda posted a comeback win over Loyola Sacred Heart, 25-27, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21. St. Ignatius stopped Troy, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22. Kiersten McCully had seven kills and Leslie Gravier 11 blocks for the Trojans. Dillon won a marathon against Corvallis, 14-25, 25-7, 25-21, 24-26, 15-10. Madeline Gilder had 13 kills and Madison Lewis added nine for the Blue Devils.

Golf