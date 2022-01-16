Late Saturday sports roundup: Seeley-Swan boys basketball team tops Philipsburg Saturday

Boys basketball

Seeley-Swan stopped Philipsburg Saturday, 39-27. Jason James scored 11 points, Chase Haines added 10 and the Blackhawks rode a 19-5 fourth quarter to a come-from-behind win over the Prospectors. Andrew Tallon scored nine and Hayden Mason eight for Philipsburg.

Darby outlasted Valley Christian in overtime, 70-63. Hooper Reed drained 28 points and Preston Smith was right behind with 26 as the Tigers outscored the Eagles 14-5 in the extra session. Riley Reimer led Valley Christian with 16 points, Zack Streit added 15 and Asher Beaudin had nine.

Montana Grizzly football commit Kaden Huot scored 18 points in leading Helena past Kalispell Glacier Saturday, 60-53. Connor Sullivan scored 14, and Noah Dowler and Will Salonen 10 for the Wolfpack.

High-flying Brayden Koch drained 26 points in leading top-ranked Helena Capital past Kalispell Flathead, 65-42. Gavin Chouinard led Flathead with 17 points and Joston Cripe added 12.

Connor Curnow had the hot hand with 24 points as Dillon held off Hamilton, 57-51. Cole Dickemore scored 19, Eli Taylor 10, and Tyson Rostad and Asher Magness eight each for Hamilton. Columbia Falls edged Whitefish, 50-49. Jace Hill paced the Wildcats with 27 points. Bodie Smith scored 19 points for the Bulldogs.

Girls basketball

Thompson Falls trounced Deer Lodge Saturday, 76-20. Caity Alexander led with 16 points, and Ellie Baxter and Avery Burgess backed her with 11 apiece as the Blue Hawks rolled to a 22-1 first-quarter lead and pummeled the Wardens.

Ninth-ranked Charlo whipped Hot Springs, 50-17. Mila Hawk outscored the Savage Heat by herself with 20 points and Kassidi Cox helped with 12 for the once-beaten Vikings, who scored all the points they needed in leading 19-1 after one quarter. Katelyn Christensen scored 12 of Hot Springs' 17 points.

Drummond downed Victor, 45-28. Elizabeth Perry scored a season-high 22 points and Holly Hauptman did her share with 10 as the Trojans built a nine-point halftime lead and coasted past the Pirates. Virginia Brown led Victor with 13 points.

Fourth-ranked Kalispell Flathead edged Helena Capital 46-44. The Bravettes remained unbeaten by ekeing out a win over the Bruins. Kennedy Moore led the way with 13 points and Akilah Kubi pitched in with 11 to help Flathead overcome 26 points by Capital’s Jada Clarkson.

Helena held off Kalispell Glacier, 48-42. Sidney Gulick scored 14, Reese Ramey 10 and Noah Fincher nine for Glacier, which has lost four in a row. Three of those losses have been by 4, 4 and now 6 points.

Columbia Falls clipped Whitefish, 62-28. Maddie Robison led the Wildkats with 15 points. Fifth-ranked Browning bounced Polson, 65-40. Lexi Wirz and McKenna Hanson produced 10 points apiece for Polson.

Fourth-ranked Dillon downed Hamilton, 47-36. Taryn Searle scored nine points and Mya Winkler eight for Hamilton.

