Late Saturday sports roundup: Seeley-Swan girls basketball team powers past Valley Christian

High school girls basketball

Class C powerhouse Seeley-Swan surged to a 54-11 win at Valley Christian Saturday. Emily Maughan led the undefeated Blackhawks with 16 points, followed by Kyla Conley with 12 and Sariah Maughan with 10.

Deer Lodge defeated Arlee Saturday, 44-27. Raven Parson scored 12 points for the Scarlets. Taryn Lamb had 24 points for the Wardens.

Hot Springs edged St. Regis in overtime, 63-62. Katelyn Christensen poured in 30 points for the winners. Baylee Pruitt led the Tigers with 22 points and Macy Hill added 17.

Bigfork won at Loyola Sacred Heart Saturday, 60-45. Braeden Gunlock led the Valkyries with 18 points, followed by Emma Berreth and Scout Nadeau with 14 apiece. Kennedy McCorkle scored 21 points for the Breakers.

Eureka stormed past Plains, 57-21. Jadyn Pluid scored 15 points and Ixone Coteron added 14 for the Lions.

Philipsburg won at Victor, 54-29. Reece Pitcher led the Prospectors with 17 points and Asha Comings added 15. Nola Smorowski scored 10 points for the Pirates.

Charlo tripped Noxon on Saturday, 58-13. Mila Hawk led the state-ranked Vikings with 27 points. Teammate Katelyn Young added seven points.

Darby edged Lincoln Saturday, 52-45. Makena Hawkinson scored 17 points and Amber Anderson added 13 for the Tigers. Jenna Templeton scored 19 points for the Lynx.

High school boys basketball

A day after rallying to beat rival Charlo, Arlee won a thriller over Deer Lodge Saturday, 74-72 in overtime. Levi Fullerton led the Indians with 30 points, followed by Benny Harlow with 18 and Jace Arca 14. Logan Nicholson scored 27 points for the Wardens.

Victor won a home thriller over Philipsburg, 42-40. Carson Varner led a balanced attack for the hosts with 10 points. Hayden Mason tallied 17 points for the Prospectors.

Darby drubbed visiting Lincoln, 62-38. Cullin Duggan collected 13 points and Devyn Hundley added 12 for the Tigers. Andrew Brown and Teegan Tybo each tallied 12 points for the Lynx.

Loyola Sacred Heart posted a home win over Bigfork Saturday, 49-46. Isak Epperly and Colin Wade each scored 10 points for the Vikings. Keenan Russell had 20 points for the Rams. Loyola dropped a 60-48 decision to Florence Friday. Reynolds Johnston had 12 points for Loyola.

St. Regis stopped Hot Springs Saturday, 64-60. Tanner Day scored 22 points and Caleb Ball added 21 for the Tigers. Nathan Lawhead tallied 19 points for the Savage Heat and Kyle Lawson and Garth Parker each added 14.

Women's college tennis

Montana swept NAIA Lewis-Clark State Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho, 7-0 and 5-2. UM won 10 of 12 singles matches and shut out LC State (0-2) in doubles, coming away with six wins. The sweep improved the Griz to 3-2 in duals, giving them momentum going into Sunday's conference meet at Montana State.

"I love the way we competed today. It was a strong effort and we responded well when the opponents stepped up. LCSC fought and competed well, so it was a good day on the courts. Lauren Dunlap found another level in staging a comeback against a driven opponent," UM coach Steve Ascher said.

Winners in singles included Grace Haugen, Olivia Oosterbaan, Ivayla Mitkova, Claudia Reguant, Rosie Sterk and Lauren Dunlap.

College indoor track and field

Led by distance runners, Montana had a solid showing Saturday at the Idaho Team Challenge in Moscow. The Grizzlies were competing against Big Sky foes Eastern Washington and Idaho.

Montana swept the 3,000 meters races, with sophomore Joel Mendez winning the men's race (8:28.44) and sophomore Beatrix Frissell coming away on top on the women's side (10:07.83). While Montana won both races, the team also showed depth, with Montana claiming four of the top-five times in the men's race and two of the top-three times in the women's competition.

Following Mendez, Maxwell Scott (8:43.52, third), Ellis McKean (8:46.45, fourth) and Quincy Fast (8:49.29, fifth) were shortly behind. Olivia Lackland Henry placed third in the women's competition (10:13.01).

