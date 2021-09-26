 Skip to main content
Late Saturday sports roundup: Valley Christian knocks off No. 3 Hot Springs in 6-Man football
Late Saturday sports roundup: Valley Christian knocks off No. 3 Hot Springs in 6-Man football

High school football

Hot Springs went into the week off three-straight wins, the No. 3 ranking in 6-Man football and double-digit wins in each of its wins.

Then came Missoula Valley Christian. The Eagles pulled off the upset, beating the previously undefeated Savage Heat, 40-36 in a tight game at MCSP Saturday night.

Hot Springs falls to 3-1 while Valley Christian gets to 3-2, earning their first win in an actual game after two straight games ended in forfeits.

High school volleyball

Hosting Polson needed just three sets to down Browning, 25-12, 25-17, 25-7 Saturday night.

Meanwhile Bigfork found itself in a nail-biter against Eureka. The visiting Valkries and hosting Lions traded set wins until the Valkries gutted out a 19-17 fifth-set clincher in a highly competitive match.

High school soccer

Both the Kalispell Glacier soccer teams took wins over Helena Capital Saturday. The boys beat the hosting Bruins 4-1, while the Wolfpack girls pulled the win via shutout, 4-0.

