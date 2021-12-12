Late Saturday/Sunday sports roundup: Missoula Bruins drop Sunday decision to Bozeman Icedogs

Boys high school hockey

The Missoula Bruins fell to 4-2 with a loss to the hosting Bozeman Idedogs on Sunday, 6-3. The Bruins got two goals from Jeremy Englert and one from Simon Wilson, and despite consistent offensive pressure and 47 shots, couldn’t catch up after Bozeman scored four in the first period. Connor Hangas assisted both of Englert’s goals and Lars Thorne-Thompson picked up an assist on Wilson’s goal.

On Saturday night the Bruins earned a 2-0 win over Bozeman at Gallatin Valley Ice Center. Missoula scored both goals in the third period, after an even back and forth game. Otto Omura netted the first off a Simon Wilson assist and Connor Hangas got a breakaway goal after coming out of the penalty box on a long pass from Easton Leadbetter. Izaak Moran had 30 saves to preserve the shutout.

Boys high school basketball

Valley Christian posted a 57-54 win over Flathead Valley Home School on Saturday. Riley Reimer led the Eagles with 22 points.

Frenchtown beat Whitefish Saturday, 46-41. Devin Shelton and Eli Quinn each scored 12 points for the Broncs. Talon Holmquist tallied 18 points for the Bulldogs. Lewistown stopped Polson in Frenchtown, 65-47. Colton Graham scored 17 points for the Pirates.

Columbia Falls clipped Corvallis, 70-64. Cody Schweikert scored 19 points for the Wildcats. Aaron Powell paced the Blue Devils with 23 points. Hamilton stopped Libby, 54-45. Eli Taylor tallied 23 points for the Broncs. Dillon dumped Ronan, 65-35. Marlo Tonasket and Ruben Couture each scored nine points for the Chiefs.

St. Ignatius edged Eureka, 48-47, on a late shot by Zoran LaFrombois. Cederick McDonald led the Bulldogs with 24 points.

Girls high school basketball

Stevensville stopped Livingston in Frenchtown, 44-36. Claire Hutchison scored 21 points for the Yellowjackets. Hamilton dumped Libby, 61-19. Mya Winkler led the Broncs with 15 points.

Columbia Falls whipped Corvallis, 63-24. Maddie Robison scored 17 points for the Wildkats. Madeline Gilder led the Blue Devils with 13 points. Bigfork bounced Butte Central, 64-48. Braeden Gunlock scored 19 points and Emma Berreth added 17 for the Valkyries.

Frenchtown edged Whitefish, 31-21. Sadie Smith led the Broncs with nine points. Bailey Smith scored nine points for the Bulldogs. Dillon topped Ronan, 56-35. Dani Coffman scored 12 points for the Maidens.

Eureka topped St. Ignatius, 44-42. Ixone Coteron led the Lions with 12 points. Kooper Page scored 16 for the Bulldogs.

