Late Saturday/Sunday sports roundup: Montana soccer team wins at Eastern Washington
College soccer

Montana piled up 19 shots to four for Eastern Washington in a 2-0 victory Sunday in Cheney, Washington. The win was the Grizzlies' second in a row on the road, boosting the team to 5-1-1 in Big Sky Conference play and 9-5-1 overall. Kalispell Flathead grad Skyleigh Thompson scored the first goal in the 14th minute on an assist from Sydney Haustein. Thompson later added an unassisted insurance goal in the 64th minute. Montana keeper Camellia Xu made one save.

College hockey

Montana rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the third period to beat Montana State's club team Friday at Glacier Ice Rink, 5-4, in front of a large crowd. Scoring goals for the Grizzlies were Cayce Balk (2), Eddy Lochridge, Zach Lawson and Gus Hendrickson.

High school cross country

Hamilton won the boys team race in the Western Classic Saturday in Dillon. Brinson Wyche of Corvallis was the top finisher in 16:43.3. Corvallis won the girls team race. Hannah Sempf of Columbia Falls won the girls race in 19:38.1. 

High school volleyball

Charlo outlasted Drummond in four sets Saturday, 25-6, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20.

High school football

Victor rolled over Troy Saturday, 52-6. St. Regis/Mullan, Idaho posted a 70-26 win over Charlo. 

 

