Late Saturday/Sunday sports roundup: Montana soccer team wins at Eastern Washington

Montana piled up 19 shots to four for Eastern Washington in a 2-0 victory Sunday in Cheney, Washington. The win was the Grizzlies' second in a row on the road, boosting the team to 5-1-1 in Big Sky Conference play and 9-5-1 overall. Kalispell Flathead grad Skyleigh Thompson scored the first goal in the 14th minute on an assist from Sydney Haustein. Thompson later added an unassisted insurance goal in the 64th minute. Montana keeper Camellia Xu made one save.