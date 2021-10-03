Late Saturday/Sunday sports roundup: Top-ranked Florence football team whips Eureka Saturday

High school football

Class B top-ranked Florence knocked off No. 6 Eureka, 41-15, Saturday in Florence. The hosting Falcons jumped out 14-0 lead, then stretched it to 34-7 by halftime. Falcons QB Patrick Duchien complete 21 of 33 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Teammate Tristen Pyette had 16 carries for 116 yards with two touchdowns. Florence's Luke Maki had five catches for 127 yards with two touchdowns. Eureka's Reminton Little had 74 rushing yards and score a touchdown.

The Charlo Vikings routed Plains, 74-0, Saturday. Valley Christian fell to White Sulphur Springs, 54-28, at Missoula County Stadium Saturday. The hosting Eagles were close at the halftime break, down just 27-22, before White Sulphur Springs had a big second half.

High school volleyball

During a tournament in Butte Saturday, the Missoula Sentinel Spartans beat Bozeman Gallatin. 2-1, and fell to Great Falls CMR, 0-2. In the same tourney, Missoula Hellgate dropped three matches, losing to Bozeman, Gallatin and Great Falls CMR. Also, in the same tourney, Missoula Big Sky dropped three matches to Bozeman, Great Falls CMR and Gallatin.