Late Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Bigfork girls basketball wins top-10 showdown against Eureka

Girls basketball

Class B No. 3 Bigfork improved to 11-0 with a 63-36 win over Class B No. 7 Eureka, which dropped to 7-3, on Thursday. Braeden Gunlock poured in 22 points for the Valkyries, Ava Davey chipped in 13 and Scout Nadeau had 11. Jadyn Pluid paced the Lions with eight points.

Class B No. 9 Thompson Falls rolled to a 60-19 win over Libby on Thursday behind Ellie Baxter's 31-point outing.

Columbia Falls scored a 59-34 win over Browning on Thursday to improve to 8-2. Grace Gedlaman tallied 23 points for the Wildkats, while Hope McAtee had 22.

Corvallis snuck out a 62-56 win over Polson in overtime on Thursday. Madeline Gilder piled up 32 points for the Blue Devils. Turquoise Pierre had 15 points for the Pirates.

Hot Springs posted a 50-45 win over Flathead Valley Home School on Thursday behind Katelyn Christensen's 24 points.

Frenchtown pulled away in the third quarter for a 50-43 win over Stevensville on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Thompson Falls breezed to a 72-24 win over Plains on Thursday. Jesse Claridge led the Blue Hawks with 19 points, while Alex Menzel added 10.

Bigfork pulled out a 55-54 win over Eureka on Thursday. Isak Epperly led the Vikings with 14 points, while Nick Walker scored 11.

Polson powered its way to a 79-43 win over Corvallis on Thursday.

Browning ran away with a 90-57 win over Columbia Falls on Thursday as five players scored in double figures. Jesse Carlson scored 14, Joseph Bullshoe, Maurice Redhorn III and Tommy Running Rabbit each had 13, and Tayron Burdeau added 12.

Hot Springs put up a 56-41 win over Flathead Valley Home School on Thursday. Troy beat Mullan, Idaho on Friday, 58-47. Trevor Grant scored 22 points and Paxton Fisher added 13 for the Trojans.

