Late Thursday/Friday sports roundup: Missoula Sentinel volleyball team reaches Western AA title match

High school volleyball

At Kalispell, Missoula Sentinel surged past Butte Friday afternoon to reach Saturday's championship match, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14. Helena Capital bounced Missoula Big Sky Friday, 25-16, 25-22, 18-25, 10-25, 15-13. Kalispell Glacier eliminated Missoula Hellgate Friday, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22.

At Ronan, the host Maidens beat Hamilton in a loser out match Friday afternoon, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21. Hamilton beat Libby Friday morning, 25-15, 25-20, 27-25. Columbia Falls bounced Stevensville in a loser out match, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-19. Columbia Falls then lost to Dillon, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-12, 16-14. Polson beat Corvallis to reach the championship, 25-18, 31-29, 25-23.

At Thompson Falls, Deer Lodge edged St. Ignatius in a loser out match Friday morning, 27-25, 25-16, 14-25, 19-25, 15-6. Anaconda later ousted Deer Lodge, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20.

Eureka edged Bigfork in a loser out match, 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 15-9. Bigfork whipped Loyola Sacred Heart Friday morning, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20. Florence whipped Eureka Thursday night, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23, behind Kolbi Wood's nine kills and 29 digs. Anaconda later bounced Eureka in a loser out match, 27-25, 25-10, 25-21. On Friday night, Thompson Falls beat Florence to reach the championship, 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 20-25, 15-13. Scarlette Schwindt had 13 kills for the Blue Hawks. Jaidyn Larson had 21 kills for the Falcons.

At Manhattan Christian, Drummond rallied past Superior in a loser out match Friday morning, 19-25, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-11. Holly Hauptman paced the Trojans with 20 kills six blocks and 15 digs. Sorren Reese had 14 kills, five aces and four blocks for the Bobcats. In a loser out match Friday afternoon, Ennis bounced Seeley-Swan, 30-28, 25-11, 25-22. Sariah Maughan collected 15 kills and two blocks and Dani Sexton had 32 digs for the Blackhawks. Charlo ousted Drummond, 24-26, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19. Kassidi Cox had 20 kills for the Vikings. Jessie Struna dished out 23 assists for the Trojans

College volleyball

Montana earned a three-set sweep over visiting Eastern Washington on Thursday night, 25-20, 25-19, 25-11. The Grizzlies have now won four of their past six matches, with two of the victories coming over teams they lost to earlier in the season.

"We've put in a lot of work in practice, and I think you're starting to see it translate onto the court in games," UM coach Allison Lawrence said. "The rate that we're growing and evolving is allowing us to play freely and feel in so much control. Tonight was a lot of fun."

Most impressive on Thursday was that Montana held the Eagles to .000 hitting (24-24-99). It was the lowest hitting percentage by a Griz opponent since September 2012 and the second-lowest ever by a Big Sky foe (Eastern Washington hit -.018 against the Griz in 1992).

With senior libero and Sentinel grad Sarina Moreno serving to open the night, Montana scored the match's first four points to jump out to an early lead. That set the tone for the rest of the match, with the Grizzlies falling behind for just seven total points, and never by more than two. Montana was led by Paige Clark's 13 kills, four blocks, eight digs and an ace. Carly Anderson recorded 27 assists and two aces.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0